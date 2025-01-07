Healers in Marvel Rivals are termed as Strategists in the game. These characters are primarily equipped with kits that can aid their team, and provide them assistance with a plethora of supportive abilities. As of Marvel Rivals Season 1, we have a total of eight different Strategists in the game. Each of them has their own unique set of abilities that can turn the tides of a match.

This article will provide a detailed brief on the 5 best healers in Marvel Rivals, ranked from worst to best on the basis of their potential to heal in the game. To know more about them, read below.

Disclaimer: This article is solely based on the writer's opinion.

List of the 5 best healers in Marvel Rivals

5 Mantis 4 Rocket 3 Luna 2 Invisible Woman 1 CnD

5) Mantis

Mantis in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is the healer with the highest win rate in Marvel Rivals. Her primary healing ability is called Healing Flower, which provides 55 HP instant health and a further 20 HP health per second for eight seconds to a target hero. This is extremely consistent and can be relied upon even in difficult situations.

However, what makes Mantis game-changing is her ultimate, Soul Resurgence. This provides healing over time and movement boosts to allies within a 15 m radius while converting excess health to bonus health, making it incredibly powerful to capture and hold objectives.

Furthermore, Mantis’ passive, Nature’s Favor, and her team-up ability with Adam Warlock, Nature’s Soul, greatly increases her survivability on the battlefield, making her even more valuable.

4) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket Raccoon is a reliable and simple healer in Marvel Rivals. His primary healing ability is his Repair Mode weapon, which helps him heal teammates consistently. His B.R.B. (Battle Rebirth Beacon) ability can potentially revive a fallen teammate while dropping 25 HP armor packs (every 3 seconds) and rocket jet packs for the team.

Furthermore, Rocket's advanced movement mechanics like his Jetpack Dash and Wild Crawl allow him to stay away from the enemy's line of sight while producing continuous healing for his team.

Finally, what makes Rocket so valuable is that he can provide a 40% damage boost with his ultimate, C.Y.A. (Cosmic Yarn Amplifier), have a B.R.B. placed in a safe location, and provide consistent healing for his team simultaneously.

3) Luna Snow

Luna Snow in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Luna Snow is the best healer in the game. Her consistency, reliability, and ease of use with her heals are unmatched. This is because she can damage and heal with her primary fire, Light & Dark Ice, while also possessing a powerful healing ability with Ice Arts. Moreover, her ability to share her healing with Share the Stage enables her to support multiple heroes at once with her attacks.

Furthermore, Luna’s kit contains one of the best ultimates in the game: Fate of Both Worlds. This allows her to provide an absurd amount of healing or damage boost to her allies around her, making it almost impossible to kill anyone within the range of her ultimate.

Finally, Luna Snow also has great survivability on the battlefield. She can use Absolute Zero (freeze someone in front of her) to escape dive heroes like Venom and Spider-Man. It is also important to note that she can heal herself while using Ice Arts and Absolute Zero, which can be used accordingly.

2) Invisible Woman

Invisble Woman in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Invisible Woman is the latest addition to Marvel Rivals' Strategist roster. She has a unique set of abilities that not only allow her to provide healing to her teammates but also uniquely aid her teammates.

Firstly, Invisible Woman's primary attack, Orb Projection is a great way to simultaneously deal damage to enemies and heal teammates. Her secondary, Guardian Shield, provides a force shield in front of a selected ally for a temporary duration. A combination of these abilities can easily sustain different heroes in the game, including Vanguards with their high health pools.

Her ultimate ability, Invisible Boundary, renders all allies inside undetectable by enemies and provides crucial healing over time. It's an absolute game changer because it not only heals her teammates but also inflicts tremendous crowd-control debuffs on enemies who are stuck inside this barrier or try to push through it.

1) Cloak and Dagger

Cloak and Dagger (Image via NetEase Games)

Cloak and Dagger, in our opinion, is the best healer in the current meta of Marvel Rivals Season 1. Dagger is the primary healing form in this character. She possesses auto-locking projectiles as her primary ability. She can use these to heal her teammates within effective range and also deal damage to any enemies in her vicinity.

Her Veil of Lightforce allows her to deploy a massive projectile that heals allies upon touch and grants them a Healing Boost.

As for Cloak, he is the damage-dealing form for the character. He can deal consistent damage by auto-locking into enemy characters. Cloak possesses Dark Teleportation, which allows him to enshroud nearby allies in the Darkforce Dimension, making them invulnerable and invisible for a temporary duration. ,

Lastly, you can use Eternal Bond, Cloak, and Dagger's ultimate ability to rapidly dash four times, inflicting a healing passive for your allies and simultaneously dealing damage to any enemies that stand in your way.

