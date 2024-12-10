Marvel Rivals: 5 best heroes to team-up with Psylocke

Knowing the heroes effective enough to Psylocke in Marvel Rivals will help you elevate your gameplay and absolutely wreak havoc on the battlefield. Psylocke is arguably one of the toughest heroes in the game. She might have a low skill-floor, but finding effective ability combos to eleiminate enemies in one-go is not an easy task.

Even then, with the massive healing pumped by Strategists, its pretty hard to be effective as a solo Duelist in the game. Naturally, its important for you to know which heroes serve as the best to to team-up with Psylocke.

This guide will cover five such heroes who can be a perfect pick if your team is playing Psylocke in Marvel Rivals.

Editor's Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Trending

Best heroes to team-up with Psylocke in Marvel Rivals

Psylocke, though ranged, is best for close-range combat. Her abilities allow her to quickly eliminate enemies in quick succession. Succesfully chaining abilities can be quite deadly for the enemies, especially if you know what you're doing. However, getting some assitance from your team will simply make this process easier, and less time consuming.

Below, you will find a curated list of heroes, who, in our opinion, are perfect to team-up with Psylocke:

Mantis is a great hero to team-up with Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

Mantis is one of the best Strategists in Marvel Rivals and an exceptional pick to duo with Psylocke. The biggest advantage she brings to the table is that her Healing Power ability can heal allies over time, making her a perfect pick alongside Psylocke.

This allows the Duelist to execute a flank and fall back while having a Life Orb that slowly regenerates her HP, cutting off the hassle of searching for HP kits. Mantis can also buff Psylocke using her Allied Inspiration Ability, allowing her to dish out more damage.

2) Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon is a powerful hero, perfect to team-up with Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

Another great Strategist to duo with Psylocke mains is the Guardians of the Galaxy member, Rocket Raccoon. Although he cannot buff Psylocke like Mantis, he has some of the best healing utilities in the game due to how his kit works.

Raccoon can shoot healing spheres using secondary fire in the general direction of allies and they will automatically receive healing. This allows him to heal Psylocke in Marvel Rivals from a relatively safe distance.

3) Cloak and Dagger

Cloak and Dagger is a Strategist, and a capable hero to team-up with Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

Cloak and Dagger is another great Strategist you can pick if your duo is playing Psylocke in Marvel Rivals. Dagger's healing automatically targets an ally, which in turn can heal Psylocke without worrying much about aim placements. But keep in mind that this will require the Kunoichi to be in Cloak and Dagger's line of sight.

Another advantage of bringing Cloak and Dagger is that the latter can create a small area of healing with her Dagger Storm Ability. This allows the team's flankers, like Spider-Man, Iron Fist, or Psylocke, to rest and regain their health without needing to fully fall back to the backline.

4) Magneto

Magneto is a fantastic Vanguard to team-up with Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto is another great pick to duo with Psylocke in Marvel Rivals. Being a Vanguard, he can not only shield the team from incoming damage but also help the Kunoichi to get out of sticky situations.

Playing as Magneto certainly has many advantages, but his Mettalic Bulwark ability is the best as it protects allies while they dive or go behind enemy backlines. This ability allows Magneto to give a shield to any targeted allies, like Psylocke, to safely retreat if they are in grave danger from the enemies.

5) Magik

Magik is one of the best heroes to team-up with Psylocke (Image via NetEase Games)

Magik is one of the best heroes to pair with Psylocke in Marvel Rivals they synergize due to their Team-Up ability, Psionic Disc. This allows Psylocke to rewind time for a little bit and tactically escape grave danger while gaining a bit of health.

Besides having a great Team-Up ability in Marvel Rivals, Magik can assist Psylocke players by dealing damage as she is also a Duelist. The two can easily jump into the enemy backline and be a nuisance to the enemy healers or snipers, often cutting off the essential support that can turn the tide of a match.

That's all there is to know about the five best heroes to team-up with Psylocke in Marvel Rivals.

If this article is to your liking, you can check out our other hero guides and related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.