King Halo is a playable racer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby whose base stats, unfortunately, are quite unimpressive. Hence you, as her trainer, will need to provide the right training. She can consistently win races if provided the right stat upgrades. Prioritization is important, as simply trying to upgrade all elements equally will not result in her becomng a strong racer.
This article provides the resource allocations for creating the best King Halo build guide.
Preparing the best King Halo build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Halo scales well with a Late Surger and Pace Chaser playstyle. She prefers Sprint races.
Build strategy
- Aim to increase her Potential and Star Level to 2 minimum. It will upgrade her unique skill to Prideful King.
- Acquire rainbow training by Year 2 minimum.
- Avoid Resting unless absolutely necessary. Try using Skill Events, Recreations, and Mood Events instead.
- Enter G1 races often to meet fanbase requirements.
- Aim to enter Summer Camp with high Energy.
Stats
Primary stats
First focus on Power (500+) and then on Speed (900+) until both are B Rank or higher.
Secondary stats
Focus on either Guts or Wits. The latter is preferable due to its connection to Skill activation. Stamina training won't be necessary as King Halo will have access to a lot of energy due to her playstyle.
Support card loadout
Given below is the Card Loadout that you should aim to build:
- 3 Power Cards
- 3 Speed Cards
Best Skills
Focus on Skills that:
- Are positioning related.
- Provide late-race speed bursts.
- Are Lane Switch or Vision Skills.
- Provide passive recovery.
Here are some recommended Skills:
- Furious Feat
- Uma Mania
- Encroaching Shadow
- Innate Experience
- In the Right Place!
- Firm Conditions
Legacy picks
Here are the best picks for Legacy characters:
- Vodka
- Mejiro McQueen
That concludes the King Halo build guide for Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
