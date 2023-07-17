The League of Legends esports scene has come a long way, but an essential part of every event includes casters. Casters bring life to every game and connect the audience with the game by providing insights and running through intense moments for fans to keep track of. Over the years, many memorable moments have come off the back of catchy one-liners or great catchphrases immortalizing the best plays of all time.

Casters such as CaptainFlowers, Quickshot, Medic, and Phreak, among other highly talented individuals, have made a name for themselves as incredible personalities in the LoL esports scene.

This article lists the 10 best League of Legends caster moments of all time.

CaptainFlowers, Quickshot, Medic, and several others have had iconic casting moments in League of Legends

1) "Caps, Caaaaaps, kills Hans sama" - Medic (MSF vs FNC)

Fnatic in 2018 were unstoppable regionally, with Rasmus "Caps" Winther being the star of the show for the European squad. No matter the deficit they found themselves in, Fnatic always found a way back to win games.

Caps played his historic Vayne game against Misfits and produced one of the best performances in European League of Legends history. The incredible hype casting by Medic sold the level of skill displayed by Caps.

2) "Oh my god, H2K, that is f*cking beautiful" - Drakos (H2K vs Giants)

H2K were a bottom-of-the-barrel team for the majority of the 2018 EU LCS Spring Split until a late resurgence that saw them make the playoffs. The run saw some great moments, with one of the most memorable being their base defense against Giants Gaming.

Drakos did an exceptional job casting this play and even dropped the rare curse word due to the sheer excitement and tension of the whole sequence of play. The gameplay, along with the incredible casting, makes it an all-time classic in the European League of Legends.

3) "Faker's shockwave will find them all" - CaptainFlowers (SKT vs EDG)

In the 2017 League of Legends Worlds Group Stage, defending champions SKT T1 went against Chinese powerhouse EDward Gaming. The latter had a flawless game up until a critical fight in the mid-lane.

The greatest player of all time, Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok, landed a five-man shockwave thanks to a setup by Heo "Huni" Seung-Hoon and Lee "Wolf" Jae-wan.

The proceeding call by CaptainFlowers is etched in the history books as he did an epic job of memorializing one of the best plays in League of Legends history

4) "Where were you when the west rose up?" - Quickshot (G2 vs SKT)

G2 Esports had a decent group stage performance at the 2019 MSI, and not many expected them to win against Korean giants SKT. Despite this, G2 caused a major upset to set up the first-ever all-western finals at an international event.

Quickshot's casting in the final moments of the game perfectly exemplifies the emotions of the West at the international event as they finally showcased their capabilities to take down the East that dominated the game.

5) "We're in Sweden" - Quickshot (FNC vs OG)

Fnatic's 2015 roster was one of the strongest to exist in the European League of Legends. To this day, this Fnatic roster is the only team with a flawless record in the regular season during the Summer Split. They completed their domination with a win against OG in the Grand Finals in Stockholm.

Hometown hero, Rekkles, got a pentakill to secure the match point, with Quickshot's iconic catchphrase stating that they were in Sweden being one of the most popular one-liners in LoL Esports.

6) "This is what peak League of Legends looks like, and it comes from Europe" - Phreak (G2 vs TL)

G2 Esports' 2019 season was the best League of Legends run that the West has ever showcased. The European team dominated the North American side of Team Liquid in the MSI 2019 Grand Finals to become the first Western MSI champion.

Game 3 was absolute demolition as G2 ended it in under 18 minutes. Phreak beautifully captured the team's entire performance at the MSI with a single phrase, which has become symbolic of their legendary 2019 season.

7) "The crownless are finally kings" - CaptainFlowers (IG vs FNC)

Invictus Gaming were one of the dark horses heading into the 2018 League of Legends Worlds. The Chinese squad dominated their way to LPL's first World Championship.

CaptainFlowers' legendary line summarized LPL's history perfectly as the crownless League of Legends gods finally became the kings of the world after years of trying.

8) "I never doubted them" - Kobe (CLG vs RNG)

Counter Logic Gaming had an unexpected run at MSI 2016, where they made it to the Grand Finals, ultimately losing to SKT. Despite this, CLG were incredible in the group stages, and their win against RNG is a moment of legacy in the North American League of Legends.

Color caster, Kobe, was previously a jungler for CLG and a highly passionate LCS caster. The level of skill CLG displayed made Kobe unleash his inner fan as he repeatedly said he never doubted CLG, leading to an iconic casting moment.

9) "They have been doubted, they have been discounted" - CaptainFlowers (DRX vs T1)

DRX's Cinderella story to win the League of Legends Worlds 2022 still remains the greatest moment in LoL esports. From a team that had no expectations to win the biggest event of them all, they defied all expectations despite all the question marks surrounding the team.

CaptainFlowers' final call made it a fitting conclusion to DRX's miracle run, as they were constantly doubted and discounted despite taking down many high-tier opponents on their road to the title.

10) "Faker, what was that?" - DoA (KTB vs SKT)

When it comes to iconic casting moments, one play that always comes to any League of Legends player's mind is Faker's outplay on Ryu in the Zed 1v1 during Game 5 of KT Bullets vs SKT T1.

Faker's mind-boggling outplay was cast by DoA in the best way possible. The sheer disbelief and awe in his voice make this moment arguably the most memorable cast in League of Legends history.