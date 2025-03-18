Best multiplayer game deals in Steam Spring Sale 2025

The Steam Spring Sale 2025 has numerous amazing offers when you're choosing some of the best multiplayer game deals. This annually occurring season sale provides players with the opportunity to purchase their wishlisted games at a lower price. The discounts are widespread during this event, and include titles of various genres and modes.

This article will guide you on some of the best multiplayer game deals in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. It also focuses on providing deals across different video game genres.

Best multiplayer game deals to check out in Steam Spring Sale 2025

1) Chivalry 2 (75% off)

A still from Chivalry 2 (Image via Tripwire Presents)

Chivalry 2 is an incredible medieval multiplayer slasher action game. It hosts massive 64-player battles as the different teams try to fulfill their respective objectives. While its arsenal of melee weapons is large, players can also use ranged weapons like bows and arrows to deal with their foes.

Players can either fight on the ground or while mounted on a horse. They can trample on enemies or engage with other mounted adversaries. While the developer support has been a little rocky, the enjoyment that players can get from the basic gameplay is worth the discounted price, making it one of the best multiplayer game deals this season.

Players can purchase Chivalry 2 for $9.99 (75% off) in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale.

2) Forza Horizon 5 (50% off)

A still from Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

For players who want a vibrant, graphically advanced casual racing game title, Forza Horizon 5 should be their pick. It is set in the vast open world of Mexico.

Players can engage in different race types such as street, drag, dirt, etc. They can invite their friends to play PvP matches like Horizon Open or co-op in events, including expedition, circuit, and cross-country. Purchasing this title at half price makes it one of the best multiplayer game deals on the platform this season.

Players can purchase Forza Horizon 5 for $29.99 (50% off) in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale.

3) Rainbow Six Siege (80% off)

A still from Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege is an incredible 5v5 tactical team-based shooter that is currently seeing a discount, making it one of the best multiplayer game deals. It pits two teams against each other as they have to defend/attack and complete their objectives. These firefights take place inside detailed households, where knowing the minute details of the map can help you gain an advantage.

Each hero here has unique skills and loadout options, leading to unique strategies and dynamics. It is one of the best multiplayer game deals players can currently acquire from the event.

Players can purchase Rainbow Six Siege for $3.99 (80% off) in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale.

4) Battlefield 1 (95% off)

A still from Battlefield 1 (Image via Electronic Arts)

For players who want a multiplayer shooter based on the First World War, Battlefield 1 is a great pick. The title contains the signature Battlefield elements — massive 64-player matches, destructible environments, tons of weapons, and a myriad of powerful vehicles.

Battlefield 1 also features a good episode-based campaign titled "War Stories," filled with engaging setpieces. For players wanting one of the best multiplayer game deals, this option is worth it.

Players can purchase Battlefield 1 for $1.99 (95% off) in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale.

5) Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (90% off)

A still from Sid Meier's Civilization 6 (Image via 2K || Aspyr)

Civilization 6 is an entry in the long-running "4X" isometric turn-based strategy game franchise helmed by Sid Meier. The main objective is for players to control an organization that flourishes throughout the different ages, going from the Stone Age to the Information Age.

There are a total of five victory conditions (based on five pillars of humanity), of which the players need to fulfill one to win the game. Players can achieve this by helping other nations, executing different secret schemes, or openly waging war on them. The extremely low price marks it as one of the best multiplayer game deals for PC as of this writing.

Players can purchase Civilization 6 for $5.99 (90% off) in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale.

6) The Outlast Trials (60% off)

A still from The Outlast Trials (Image via Red Barrels)

The Outlast Trials is an incredibly horrifying co-op follow-up to the Outlast series of linear, singleplayer horror games. The title sees you as a human guinea pig held hostage by Murkoff Corporation trying to complete different objectives to be released back into society.

While these can be completed solo, the main draw of these games is playing it with two-to-four total players (but it isn't forced).

Players can purchase The Outlast Trials for $15.99 (60% off) in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale.

7) Hell Let Loose (50% off)

A still from Hell Let Loose (Image via Team17)

For players who want a realistic and massively-multiplayer first-person shooter based on World War 2, Hell Let Loose is one of the best titles around. The game hosts huge 50v50 matches on maps like Omaha Beach, Stalingrad, etc.

Players can choose from one of 14 roles. Its brutal and realistic gunplay provides tense setpieces, filled with different weapons and vehicles to use.

Players can purchase Hell Let Loose for $24.99 (50% off) in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale.

That concludes the list of some of the best multiplayer game deals in Steam Spring Sale 2025.

Check out other incredible deals at the Steam Spring Sale 2025:

