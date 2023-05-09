5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to counter Baptiste

Knowing how to counter Baptiste in Overwatch 2 can help you cut off essential support from the enemy team. His primary weapon is very strong and can be used as an aggressive skill to dish out damage. Since he is a support, he can provide heals to the team and keep the tanks healthy for more sustainability during team fights. Moreover, his ultimate can be used as a booster to gain an advantage during skirmishes around the match objective.

Baptiste in Overwatch 2 has a moderate pick rate, but it can do wonders when played correctly. The primary issue in countering this support hero can be the tanks and damage dealers who would jump in to protect them. This is why you should try picking heroes who have several crowd-control abilities to isolate the fight. Other than the obvious strategies, you can also poke at this healer with heroes like Ana from far and inflict damage on them while effecting them with anti-heal rounds.

This article will highlight the most effective characters to counter Baptiste in Overwatch 2.

Editor’s note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest information in accordance with the balance patch deployed by Blizzard Entertainment on February 18, 2025.

5 best heroes to counter Baptiste in Overwatch 2

Here is a quick overview of some of the easiest counters to Baptiste in Overwatch 2:

1) Sombra

Sombra is an adept flanker in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The first hero that can be used to counter Baptiste is Sombra. She is a versatile hero who can completely shut down Baptiste's abilities with her hacking ability.

By hacking Baptiste, Sombra can prevent him from using his healing abilities and damage boost, rendering him nearly useless on the battlefield. In addition, Sombra's EMP ultimate can be used to completely shut down Baptiste's ultimate ability, making her an excellent counter to the hero in Overwatch 2.

2) Winston

Winston is a great close-range tank (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Winston is another hero that can be used to counter Baptiste. He is a tank that can quickly close the distance between himself and Baptiste.

Winston's mobility and jump ability allow him to get up close and personal with Baptiste, making it difficult for the support hero to effectively heal his team. Additionally, his Tesla Cannon can quickly take down Baptiste's shields, making him vulnerable to attack from the rest of Winston's team.

3) Pharah

Pharah can deal massive damage from height (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pharah is a damage hero that can easily avoid Baptiste's attacks and get the drop on him from above. Her rockets can quickly take down Baptiste's shields and put him in a vulnerable position, while her concussive blast ability can be used to knock Baptiste and his team out of position.

With her ultimate ability, Barrage, Pharah can quickly take down Baptiste and any other enemy heroes in the area. But you need to make sure to cast it when the opponents are engaged in a fight or stuck in choke points to make the most out of the ability.

4) Tracer

Tracer in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tracer is a flanker hero that can quickly get behind Baptiste and take him down before he even knows what hit him. Her mobility and blink ability allow her to quickly get in and out of combat, making it difficult for Baptiste to land his shots.

Tracer's Pulse Bomb ultimate can also be used to quickly take down Baptiste and any other enemy heroes in the area.

5) Widomaker

Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Finally, Widowmaker is a sniper hero that can take down Baptiste from a distance with her powerful rifle. Her ability to take out enemies from afar makes her an excellent counter to Baptiste, who is typically more effective at close range. Additionally, Widowmaker's grappling hook ability allows her to quickly get into position and take down Baptiste before he has a chance to react.

Baptiste in Overwatch 2 is not a difficult hero to defeat in himself since he cannot survive a focused attack. However, this is a team game where you should expect enemies to be waiting around the corner for you to make a mistake. The best way to take out supports is to target them using flankers like Sombra or focus your firepower on the healers during team fights.

