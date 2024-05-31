Best PS4 games to grab from the Days of Play sale

PlayStation has announced Days of Play, which will run from May 29, 2024, to June 12, 2024. During this time, games on the PlayStation store will be available at discounted prices, meaning you can get your hands on everything you had on your wishlist at a lower cost. There is a plethora of games available on the Days of Play sale, and PS4 users might get overwhelmed by all the options.

To help you make the right decisions, this article lists the best PS4 games you can get your hands on during the Days of Play sale.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Top 7 PS4 games to grab on the Days of Play sale

These are our top picks for games that you can grab on the Days of Play sale:

1) Hitman HD Enhanced Collection (Original price: $60, Discounted price: $12)

This collection is perfect for fans of the older Hitman games (Image via IO Interactive)

Hitman is one of the most beloved video game franchises and has defined stealth gameplay for more than two decades. While the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy is good for what it offers, the original Hitman games are classics in their own right.

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection offers Hitman Blood Money, considered the best game in the franchise, along with Hitman Absolution. Both games have been remastered for the PlayStation 4, making this collection a must-have.

While Blood Money can be a bit clunky since it's a game from the PS2 era, the story will keep you invested for hours. Absolution, on the other hand, drifts away from the classic Hitman formula, but playing the game is still fun. Getting this collection for the Days of Play sale should be a no-brainer.

Read more - 5 stealth games like Hitman

2) Hogwarts Legacy (Original price: $60, Discounted price: $30)

Hogwarts Legacy was an amazing RPG (Image via Avalanche Software)

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the biggest titles of 2023 that didn't get nominated for the Game of the Year award. The game is a masterpiece that gives Potterheads a chance to explore Hogwarts. It is filled with Easter eggs and callbacks to not just the franchise movies but also the books.

Hogwarts Legacy lets you choose the character and the house you want. Every playthrough will be different as your choices will heavily impact the direction of the story. You can learn spells, tame fantastic beasts, and discover the mysteries that the school is hiding from its students.

Days of Play sale is the perfect time to grab Hogwarts Legacy and explore the school yourself.

3) Red Dead Redemption (Original price: $50, Discounted price: $35)

Red Dead Redemption walked so the sequel could run (Image via Rockstar games)

While Red Dead Redemption 2 is a perfect game, people often forget its prequel. RDR is one of the most amazing games on the seventh generation of consoles and is widely considered a masterpiece. The title still holds up to this day and is finally accessible to today's generation, thanks to its PS4 port.

The PS4 port bumps the resolution to 1080P and runs RDR at 30FPS. The famous Undead Nightmare DLC is also included, but the multiplayer component from the game has been removed.

Getting Red Dead Redemption during the Days of Play sale is a steal, as the game will give you a story and characters that you will remember your whole life.

4) Lies of P (Original price: $60, Discounted price: $42)

Lies of P is harder than Souls games (Image via Round 8 Studio)

Lies of P is another game that was released and received well in 2023. Some even believe the AA title is harder than the Souls games.

Lies of P is a souls-like that puts Pinocchio in a world where darkness rules and light never touches the ground. This new take on the character's story makes for an interesting adventure, as the game is not only enjoyable but also extremely difficult.

Treat yourself to Lies of P during the Days of Play sale to see if you can take on all of the game's challenges as Pinocchio.

5) The Evil Within (Original price: $20, Discounted price: $5)

The Evil Within is just as good as Resident Evil (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Shinji Mikami was responsible for the birth of the Resident Evil franchise. He used his experience and skill to create another classic horror game called The Evil Within. This game was a massive success at launch as it gave fans a new horror experience at a time when the genre was getting stale.

In The Evil Within, you play Detective Sebastian Castellanos, who is trying to solve a case. However, things don't go as planned. The game quickly turns upside down, putting the player in situations where escaping is the objective and limited resources are the only help you get.

The controls here are similar to The Last of Us, and there are a variety of weapons to aid you in your journey. While its sequel is not anything special, The Evil Within is a must-buy during the Days of Play sale for survival horror fans.

6) God of War Ragnarok (Original price: $60, Discounted price: $30)

God of War Ragnarok is a perfect sequel (Image via Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (2018) was a masterclass in storytelling and gameplay, bringing Kratos to Norse mythology. God of War Ragnarok continues the story by showing the aftermath of Baldur's death in the previous game and letting Kratos grow as a character. The game won several awards for various categories at the 2023 Game Awards and was even nominated for Game of the Year.

God of War Ragnarok serves as a perfect sequel to God of War (2018). It improves the combat with the inclusion of three types of rage, the addition of more verticality, and a whole new weapon.

There is even a story summary of the previous game for players who have not yet played it. This means anyone can grab God of War Ragnarok during the Days of Play sale.

7) WWE 2K24 (Original Price: $60, Discounted price: $45)

WWE 2K24 brings CM Punk back to the games (Image via 2K)

WWE games have been part of our childhood in some capacity as they have been fun to play with our friends and family in co-op sessions. WWE 2K24 brings the magic of wrestling games with polished graphics and smooth gameplay that lets you finish your story just like Cody Rhodes. The game also brings back CM Punk to WWE games after a nine-year absence.

You get a massive roster with various match types in the exhibition mode. Book your dream matches and rivalries in the General Manager mode which is more polished than ever and a My Rise mode that lets you play a unique storyline with your created character.

Days of Play is the best time to buy WWE 2K24 and enjoy pinning down your friends.

