Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Clubhouse

Tactical shooter enthusiasts tend to look for the best Operators for Clubhouse in Rainbow Six Siege. Based in Hannover, Germany, it was one of the relic maps released alongside Ubisoft’s in-house 5v5 tactical shooter. Consequently, it saw its first rework during Operation Parabellum and the second one during Crystal Guard in 2021. Despite these updates to the map, we didn’t see any major changes from the developers except for the massive visual and lighting overhauls that enhanced the Siege players' experience.

Clubhouse features a three-story building including an underground basement. Like other R6 maps in the pool, the German map also contains close cheeky corners, a medium hallway, a few breachable walls from the outside, and other common features. Additionally, it’s included in various playlists like TDM, Quick Match, Ranked, and Standard mode. Hence, players have to pick a certain set of Operators for Clubhouse that’ll help them dominate Frank Hanebuth’s private property.

With that in mind, this article will explore all the best Operators for Clubhouse in Rainbow Six Siege and how to utilize them efficiently to clinch a flawless victory.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Attack Operators for Clubhouse

1) Hibana

Hibana is a Japanese Attacker who helps to breach reinforced walls (Image via Ubisoft)

Wielding an X-Kairos Launcher, the Japanese Hard Breacher, Hibana is one of the best Operators for Clubhouse in Rainbow Six Siege. Her kit allows her to select the number of pellets to throw from her X-Kairos, making it harder for defenders like Kaid to trick a certain reinforced wall. Moreover, she can create different angles to punish roaming defenders, who are most likely to hold cheeky angles.

Apart from these, Hibana proves to be essential while breaching the hatches since her kit allows her to shoot pellets from a range. In this way, she can maintain a distance from soft surfaces like the Kitchen or Gym hatch. Moreover, her movement as a three-speed operator alongside her Type-89 rifle makes her a formidable opponent in the German club.

2) Capitao

Capitao can use both fire and smoke with her Crossbow (Image via Ubisoft)

The Brazilian Attacker is one of the oldest and the best picks for Clubhouse. His Tactical Crossbow allows him to use both smoke and fire depending on the situation. On a close-quarter map like Clubhouse, his Fire proved helpful to remove or even kill sneaky defenders hiding beyond enemy sights. Moreover, upon breaching the main reinforced walls of certain sites like CCTV Wall and Church Wall, his smoke can be used to block enemy vision.

Lastly, his hard breach charge can be used to breach a small area if the main breachers like Ace, Hibana, and others are missing from the lineup. Meanwhile, it can also be useful for creating unorthodox angles on reinforced or soft breakable walls.

3) Buck

Buck's C8-SFW is one of the most lethal weapons in Siege(Image via Ubisoft)

Hailing from Canada, the 36-year-old Buck is one of the best Operators players can use while attacking Clubhouse. His C8-SFW is among the most lethal weapons in the Rainbow Six Siege arsenal. Buck's gun is his gadget, also serving as his unique skill in the game. With a good damage output and a decent recoil pattern, the already powerful AR can have an under-barrel shotgun, which can be used for various purposes under different circumstances.

Buck can simply use his Skeleton key (Shotgun mode) to break soft walls from above or below. Depending on the bomb site defenders have selected, he makes it difficult for Operators like Bandit, Kaid, or even Mute to play the role of an anti-breacher.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Defense Operators for Clubhouse

1) Azami

Azami can create cheeky angles with her Kiba barriers (Image via Ubisoft)

Azami is one of the most picked and best Operators for the Clubhouse map in Rainbow Six Siege. Following the advent of this Japanese area denial defender during Y7S1, players tend to pick her if they’re expecting mid to long-range fights inside a map. Her kit allows her to place Kiba Barriers to block enemy LOS (Line of Sight). Moreover, any defender can take cover behind them during dire fights against attackers. However, it only takes 36 bullets to destroy Azami's barriers.

Additionally, her secondary gadget allows her to use either Impact Grenades or Barbed Wire to hinder enemy attack plans. The 28-year-old defender can use her abilities to hold long angles like Catwalk in 2F while holding CCTV_Cash area, and Blue hallway while doing Church-Arsenal defense. Furthermore, she can use those barriers to create angles in different spaces to prevent attackers from entering bomb sites smoothly.

2) Smoke

Smoke can delay Attackers from entering the site with her Cannisters (Image via Ubisoft)

Smoke has always been one of the best Operators for Clubhouse. Since the map dynamics of Clubhouse offer a plethora of mid and close corners to work with, his Cannister and M590A1 shotgun serve as the perfect combo to cause mayhem inside a bomb site.

This UK-based defender can delay attackers with poisonous gas from his cannister which causes over time health decay upon contact. Moreover, his SMG-11 is exceptional enough to hold off attackers from making a move on long hallways (kitchen hallway, basement hallway, and more).

3) Mute

Mute can use his jammers to play as an anti-breach character (Image via Ubisoft)

Mute is another SAS Agent considered to be the best Operator for Clubhouse in Rainbow Six Siege. Hailing from England, the 25-year-old Operator has been blessed with a jammer that prevents attackers from performing numerous tasks like breaching a reinforced wall and droning a certain area to gather information, helping other defenders remain undetected. Additionally, it can also mask the abilities of certain attackers.

Mute can place his jammer in pivotal spots like the Jacuzzi Wall, CCTV Wall, Church Wall, and others that can be reinforced by him or his fellow defenders.

Furthermore, his C4 is one of the most lethal secondary gadgets that can wreak havoc on those clustered corners of the German club.

