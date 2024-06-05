Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Theme Park

The choice of operators for Theme Park for both the attacking and defending sides relies heavily on the bombsite in play. That is because this gloomy-looking abandoned theme park from Hong Kong features many small pathways and an interconnected network of rooms, which makes it easy for defenders to traverse for roaming. It also features various windows on the outer edge of the building, which are advantageous for attackers by allowing them to hold long angles safely.

The map was first introduced in Y2S3 Operation Blood Orchid and was reworked in Y4S4 Operation Shifting Tides. The in-game description states that Team Rainbow was ordered to invade this abandoned theme park on Hong Kong's coastline and lead a devastating raid in the difficult perimeter of this colorful map, which is full of explosive and fast-paced battles.

In this article, we shall take a look at some of the best choices of operators for Theme Park and understand how they can be beneficial to the team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Attack Operators for Theme Park

1) Capitao

Capitao is one of the strongest attack operators for Theme Park (Image via Ubisoft)

Capitao is a utility-heavy three-speed one-armor attacker who gets a spot in this list of most effective attack operators for Theme Park. This is because he brings a gadget dubbed the Tactical Crossbow, which features two fire and two smoke darts. These help in denying areas that attackers need to clear out as well as smoke-off angles to cut defenders' lines of sight.

This gadget is especially helpful in bombsites to clear our rat corners like behind-Throne and Fireplace during Armory attack, smoke of defenders playing in Office Vault or Initiation Half Wall during Initiation bombsite attacks, and lastly deal with defenders playing in Break room, Cafe, or Day Care rat-corner in Bunks attack. Capitao also features a wide range of useful secondary utilities, which includes Claymores, Hard Breach charge, and Impact EMPs which further assist the attacker team.

2) Gridlock

Gridlock brings a strong flank watch gadget for her team (Image via Ubisoft)

Gridlock is one of the finest flank-watch operators for Theme Park thanks to the narrow pathways that can be covered with her gadget Trax Stingers to block flanking defenders or at the very least, delay them. It slows down defenders and takes away a chunk of their HP every second they step on it. Destroying them with guns, Impact Grenades or Nitro Cells further let attackers know of flanker's positions.

Although she is a one-speed three-armor operator, she brings a great deal of utility in her secondary gadget slot. These are Impact EMPs, Smoke Grenades, and Frag Grenades. Alongside these, she brings to the attacking side a secondary pistol shotgun Super Shorty, which assists her and her team in making angles through soft walls. Finally, her kit is topped off in a great manner with the choices of some of the best attacker guns she brings to the table, which are F90 AR and M249 SAW LMG.

3) Thermite

Exothermic charges can even trick electrified walls on Bunks Break Room (Image via Ubisoft)

Thermite is arguably one of the best hard breach operators for Theme Park due to his ability to make a big opening in reinforcements. Places where he can use his gadget Exothermic charges to open up walls are Yellow, Maintenance, Barrels in Armory attack, Initiation in Dorms attack, and Break Room Dorms in Initiation attack.

He brings some of the finest attacker guns to the table, including the 556XI AR and the M1014 Shotgun. These allow him to take up a fragging role, once he has utilized both of his gadgets and wants to assist his team in attacking bomb sites. He also features two secondary gadgets, Flashes, and Smoke grenades. These allow him and his team to clear out angles or smoke off the defender's lines of sight to play the objective.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Defense Operators for Theme Park

1) Azami

Azami is one of the strongest defense operators for Theme Park (Image via Ubisoft)

Azami is arguably one of the best defense operators for Theme Park thanks to her ability, Kiba Barriers, which allows her to create cover and defender-sided angles on the go during any point of the round. It is a throwable projective that creates a circular bulletproof cover that has 999 HP and can be shot and destroyed with guns. However, by the time one shoots and destroys the Kibas, Azami will have wasted time and/or taken out the attacker shooting it.

She can utilize her Kibas to create unorthodox and intimidating site setups for attackers in Armory, Initiation, Office, Bunks Daycare, Drug lab, and so on. She packs one of the strongest defender weapons the 9X19SVN SMG alongside the ACS12 slug shotgun. She also brings a Deagle in her secondary weapon slot.

In Azami's secondary gadgets slow, she can equip either Impact Grenades or Barbed wire, both of which are important defender utilities. These allow her to break attacker utility or slow down attackers coming from pathways laced with Barbed wire.

2) Valkyrie

Valkyrie offers lots of intel and is usually very effective even after she dies in a round (Image via Ubisoft)

Valkyrie is one of the strongest intel operators for Theme Park thanks to her gadget, Black Eye cameras. She gets three of these and can throw them on any surface inside the map where they will get stuck and supply defenders with additional information. These cameras can be utilized to supply intel on attackers and be used to Nitro Cell operators on vertical angles, destroy hard breach charges by impact tricking, and so on.

She brings a fast-shooting SMG the MPX in her primary slot and packs a Deagle in her secondary gun slot. These allow her to take gunfights in CQB and create openings on soft walls, respectively. Valkyrie also brings two offensive secondary gadgets, which are Impact Grenades and Nitro Cell. These can be utilized by her in anti-vertical scenarios or to impact trick and waste attacker gadgets. Making her a worthwhile pick on Theme Park.

3) Aruni

Aruni is one of the top underrated defense operators for Theme Park (Image via Ubisoft)

Aruni is an underrated operator since she has three armor and a gadget that may seem underwhelming to the casual eye. However, these Surya Gates can be utilized in a fashion that serves as either an entry denial or intel gadget. Depending upon where these are placed (Arcade, Waiting, Dragon, Control), attackers will have to deal with them by either disabling them after wasting their utility or taking a ton of damage.

But to the attacker's dismay, since these Surya Gates are only disabled temporarily for 30 seconds with projectiles chucked through it or 15 seconds with EMPs, they have to act fast to take advantage of this. Besides her gadget, Aruni features a DMR MK 14 EBR in her primary slot alongside an SMG P10 Roni which features the lowest bullet count per magazine.

She has an augmented melee as passive thanks to her prosthetic arm, which allows her to one-hit break barricades, both normal and bulletproof, and also create rotates and lines of sight for her team. These make her one of the finest operators for Theme Park.

