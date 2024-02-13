7 best Sawed-Off skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

The best Sawed-Off skins enhance the cosmetic of the default firearm into a striking one. Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best Sawed-Off skins that elevate the overall enjoyment and satisfaction of the gaming experience. Based on the community's demand, these skins range from high to low prices. However, certain skins are affordable, visually striking, and grab many players' attention.

This article lists the seven best Sawed-Off skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From Kiss Love to Sage Spray, here are the seven best Sawed-Off skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

1) Kiss Love

Sawed-Off Kiss Love (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $8.34 (Highest)

Well-Worn $1.51 (Lowest)

The Kiss Love is arguably the most adorable in the best Sawed-Off skins list. The skin features an anime girl’s eye in the pink and purple color scheme, giving the firearm a romantic vibe. Additionally, some floral print at the base increases its charmingness.

The skin has been a part of the Recoil Collection, which features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

2) Apocalypto

Sawed-Off Apocalypto (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.03 (Highest)

Well-Worn $0.17 (Lowest)

The Apocalypto Sawed-Off has the most attention to detail in the best Sawed-Off skins list. The skin depicts a wounded hand reaching out for a bomb-like planet. The design is in various shades of purple and teal color, featuring space and stars, which look gorgeous in the game.

The skin has been a part of the Prisma 2 since Valve launched it in March 2020.

3) Full Stop

Sawed-Off Full Stop (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.38 (Highest)

Battle-Scarred $0.11 (Lowest)

Full stop Sawed-Off stands out for its minimalistic camouflage design. The skin is painted in an orange and brown color scheme, giving a unique flair to the firearm for players to enjoy. Without any flashy color and design, it provides a vintage charm that some players may find appealing.

The skin has been a part of the Italy Collection since Valve launched it in November 2013.

4) The Kraken

Sawed-Off Kraken (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $4.93 (Highest)

Field-Tested $3.45 (Lowest)

The Kraken Sawed-Off skin depicts an Octopus with all its tentacles spreading over the body. With the combination of mechanical and a sea creature, it stands out among the best Sawed-Off skins list. Its design and vibrant orange paint grab the attention and become a timeless choice that won’t dent the wallet.

The skin has been a part of the Winter Offensive Collection since Valve launched it in December 2013.

5) Yorick

Sawed-Off Yorick (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.28 (Highest)

Well-Worn $0.04 (Lowest)

Yorick has a skull image printed at the base with some intricate patterns over the body. The grip is brown, which looks visually striking in contrast to the body. The skin is easily identifiable for its minimalist color scheme and perfectly merges with the character’s appeal without impacting the gameplay.

The skin has been a part of the Revolver Case Collection since December 2015.

6) Highwayman

Sawed-Off Highwayman (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.47 (Highest)

Battle-Scarred $0.37 (Lowest)

The Highwayman Sawed-Off skin stands out for its abundant appearance, featuring intricate golden plants engraved in the body. It is ideal for players who appreciate the contract of delicate beauty and deadly firepower on the virtual battlefield.

The skin has been a part of the Vanguard Collection since Valve launched it in November 2014.

7) Sage Spray

Sawed-Off Sage Spray (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5.08 (Highest)

Battle-Scarred $0.17 (Lowest)

The skin has a white color scheme all over the body with a light black spray pattern. With the nominal use of color, the Sage Spray is an excellent skin for those who value a high-end polished look.

It has been a part of the Overpass Collection since Valve launched it in July 2014.

