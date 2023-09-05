5 best Starfield tips and tricks for beginners

Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield provides a vast backdrop, enabling players to embark on a space adventure and explore it according to their own preferences. Within the game, they will encounter a diverse range of planets to explore and unique activities to engage in. The main campaign offers exciting objectives, such as planetary exploration, rescue missions, intense battles against adversaries, and numerous other thrilling challenges. In short, Starfield delivers an immersive and enjoyable RPG experience.

While Starfield grants players the freedom to explore its gameplay features as they see fit, a deeper understanding and proper utilization of key aspects can elevate the overall gaming experience. Bethesda has introduced innovative gameplay elements within a space-themed setting, ensuring that even newcomers to the RPG genre can enjoy an immersive journey.

This article offers five valuable suggestions players can use to enhance their experience when playing Starfield.

5 things beginners should keep in mind when starting Starfield

1) Bounty system

The first and foremost concept to grasp in Starfield is the distinctive Bounty system. In this game, you have the freedom to engage in a wide range of activities, but it's crucial to be aware of the rules that must be adhered to while enjoying this liberty. If you engage in any activities that are deemed illegal by the faction of a specific region, a bounty will be placed on your character.

Given the futuristic space setting and advanced technologies in the game, security personnel will have enhanced capabilities to track and monitor your whereabouts and actions. Therefore, it's essential to consider the surrounding systems and potential consequences before getting involved in illegal activities.

Here are some actions prohibited by Starfield's security regulations:

NPCs' murder

Unauthorized entry

System hacking

Item theft

Involvement with the syndicate

Once apprehended by security personnel, you will face three choices. You can either make a credit payment, serve a jail sentence, or attempt to confront the security personnel. Opting to save credits and serving time in jail, however, will result in a loss of your hard-earned experience points.

Kiosks will display the status of all bounties (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

During your adventure, you'll encounter devices known as Kiosks that offer a bounty clearance service. By utilizing these Kiosks and paying with your credits, you can eliminate your bounties. These Kiosks will display the status of all bounties associated with the various factions.

Paying the bounty fees at Kiosks will not result in a loss of your XP points. Additionally, you have the option to establish a bounty clearance service machine at your Outpost. Simply navigate to the Miscellaneous tab in Build Mode at your Outpost to set it up.

2) Factions

During your journey in Starfield, you will encounter a wide variety of factions, each with their unique beliefs, regulations, and operations. These factions encompass criminal syndicates, cults, explorers, scientists, and more. If you wish to gain insights into their culture and activities, you have the opportunity to become a member of these factions. The game allows you to join as many factions as you desire, with no restrictions on the number you can be a part of.

In Starfield, there exist 12 distinct Factions, and to become a member of any of them, you must successfully accomplish their particular missions. Once these are completed, you will be granted membership. Being a part of a Faction also grants you exclusive access to various Faction-specific rewards, including unique treasures, valuable loot items, and more.

3) Backgrounds

Prior to commencing your space adventure, you'll encounter the character-creation phase. Within this process, you'll encounter a plethora of customization options for your character. One particular category of options pertains to your character's abilities, known as Backgrounds.

There are a total of 21 distinct Backgrounds available, and each bestows your character with three unique special abilities for the duration of your journey. You have the option to peruse the descriptions for each background, along with their respective abilities, and pick one you prefer.

4) Ship service technician

In Starfield, you will have the opportunity to personalize your spacecraft by engaging with the Ship Service Technician located in the spaceport. The initial encounter with them occurs upon reaching New Atlantis. Interacting with the Ship Service Technician will grant access to a range of choices.

These encompass various services provided by the Technician, such as purchasing new ships, selling existing ones, making modifications, and selling all the items from your inventory.

You can change any component (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

After selecting your desired modification, you'll encounter a wide range of choices for customizing the spaceship. From the engine to the cockpit, you have the freedom to alter any component to your liking. On the left side of the screen, you'll find detailed statistics regarding your spaceship's components, and at the bottom, you'll discover various editing options.

Take some time to explore these options and familiarize yourself with them. This will provide you with a clearer understanding and enable you to enhance your spaceship's components more effectively.

5) Dialogue options

Throughout your primary playthrough in Starfield, you'll encounter a multitude of characters with whom you can engage. These interactions are a crucial aspect of your adventure, and the direction of the storyline will be influenced by the dialogue choices you make. Therefore, it's important to thoroughly assess these interactions and choose your dialogue options thoughtfully, as it will determine the progression of the narrative accordingly.

Opting for combat will trigger a battle (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

There will be instances where you'll encounter choices, such as directly engaging in combat with a character or opting for persuasive tactics. Opting for combat will trigger a battle against that character, while choosing the latter will enable you to navigate the situation smoothly, avoiding any need for violence.