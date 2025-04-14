Best teams for Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event

Seal Slammers is a new event in Honkai Star Rail 3.2, which features a turn-based bumper game interspersed with anecdotes from Chrysos Heirs and NPCs. Participating in this event rewards players with valuable in-game items such as Stellar Jades, Lost Crystals, Trace level-up materials, and a new chimera pet called Bubbles.
The main gameplay for the Seal Slammers event is divided into three phases: the Group Stage, the Elimination Round, and the Championship. Once you have completed the Group Stage, the co-op "Arena" mode, where you can compete against other players, will also be unlocked.
Read on to find out the best teams to use for all three phases and the Arena mode in the Seal Slammers event in Honkai Star Rail.
Honkai Star Rail: Top teams that you can use in the Seal Slammers event
Best teams for the Group Stage
In the Group Stage of the Seal Slammers event, you will need to defeat three different opponents, namely Timos, Perhippas, and Tribbie. You can use the following teams for each of these opponents:
1) Timos
- Mega Seal
- Bubbles
- Common Grey Seal
When using this team, the Mega Seal will act as a support unit for Bubbles and the Common Grey Seal, increasing their ATK.
2) Perhippas
- Rubber Seal
- Mega Seal
- Bubbles
For this round, use a combination of the Mega Seal and the Rubber Seal to greatly enhance your team's overall ATK.
3) Tribbie
- Rubber Seal
- Mega Seal
- Bandaged Seal
The Bandaged Seal can increase ATK when HP drops below 25, which will come in handy while trying to defeat the opponent Baby Seals quickly without letting them take too many turns.
Best teams for the Elimination Round
In the Elimination Round of the Seal Slammers event, you will be competing against Yourdei, Spirithief Bartholos, and Trinnon. These are the best teams to go up against each of these opponents:
1) Yourdei
- Rubber Seal
- Angel Seal
- Mega Seal
Since the Angel Seal is a healer that can heal Baby Seals upon collision, adding it to the team will make sure your Baby Seals receive continuous healing.
2) Spirithief Bartholos
- Angel Seal
- Red Hot Seal
- Bandaged Seal
The addition of the Red Hot Seal tremendously increases the team's ATK power, while the Angel Seal makes sure your team's Baby Seals stay healed and are less likely to get knocked out.
3) Trinnon
- Red Hot Seal
- Angel Seal
- Boom Boom Seal
While the Red Hot Seal can deal a lot of frontloaded damage, the Boom Boom Seal's water bombs deal additional damage to the enemy Baby Seals.
Best teams for the Championship round
For the final Championship round, the opponents you will need to defeat are Dan Heng, Hyacine, and the upcoming character, Cipher. These are the best teams that you can use to beat your Championship opponents in the Seal Slammers event:
1) Dan Heng
- Red Hot Seal
- Duotone Seal
- Mega Seal
The addition of the Duotone Seal to your team ensures that you can deal damage while getting hit by your opponent's Baby Seals. Meanwhile, the Red Hot Seal and the Mega Seal can increase your team's ATK.
2) Hyacine
- Ghost Seal
- Angel Seal
- Red Hot Seal
The Ghost Seal can provide ATK boosts to your Baby Seals with its will-o-wisps, while the Angel Seal will make sure that the opponent can't take out your Baby Seals easily.
3) Cipher
- Red Hot Seal
- Bubbles
- Angel Seal
Bubbles is a mandatory part of this team, so you are free to pick two other Baby Seals for this match. The Red Hot Seal deals a great amount of damage, while the Angel Seal provides healing, making these two Baby Seals the best picks.
Best teams for the Arena mode (PvP)
Since the Arena mode matches you with random players, it is recommended to pick a team that has the perfect balance of ATK and healing. You can pick either of these teams to play Arena mode matches in the Seal Slammers event:
Team 1
- Dark Seal
- Red Hot Seal
- Spiky Seal
This is a very offensive team, so you will need to play accordingly. Make sure to aim your launches perfectly, hitting as many of your opponents' Baby Seals as you can.
Team 2
- Ghost Seal
- Red Hot Seal
- Angel Seal
This team is pretty well-balanced, providing both ATK (via the Ghost Seal and the Red Hot Seal) and healing (courtesy of the Angel Seal).
That concludes our guide for the best teams to use in the Honkai Star Rail Seal Slammers event.
