Honkai Star Rail: Castorice Eidolons ranked

The brand-new 5-star Remembrance character, Castorice, features a total of six Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail. Like most units, each of them increases her ability's potency, which boosts her overall effectiveness in various activities, especially the end-game ones. Since there are multiple copies to choose from, players might wonder which ones are the best.
We list every Castorice Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail and rank them from worst to best. Moreover, her third and fifth power-ups won't be included in this ranking. The former increases the unit’s Ultimate, Basic ATK, and Memosprite Talent levels, while the latter boosts her Skill, Talent, and Memosprite Skill.
Ranking Castorice’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail from worst to best
4) Snowbound Maiden, Memory of Tomb
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Castorice’s first Eidolon is Snowbound Maiden, Memory of Tomb in Honkai Star Rail. It allows the character to deal additional damage when attacking enemies that have 80% or lower health. Since Castorice’s attacks are mostly AoE, she can trigger this power-up’s effect most of the time.
Although acquiring this particular power-up can be quite cheap, the amount of damage boost it grants Castorice is mediocre. That's why we ranked this Eidolon in fourth place.
3) Rest in Songs of Gloom
Castorice’s fourth Eidolon is Rest in Songs of Gloom. The power-up increases the amount of health all of her allies receive when they get healed. This allows all of Castorice’s allies to stay healthy at all times, even when their HP gets consumed.
While Rest in Songs of Gloom is a decent Eidolon, players must spend a considerable amount of Stellar Jades to acquire it. Compared to the amount of Jades they need, the effect of this Eilon is not worth it. Hence, we have placed it in the third spot.
Also read: Best Castorice build in HSR: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more
2) Await for Years to Loom
Await for Years to Loom is Castorice’s sixth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. This particular power-up can significantly boost the character’s damage output and is quite overpowered in most activities.
It boosts the number of bounces Netherwing can deal with before disappearing from the battlefield and RES PEN whenever the unit or her memosprite deals damage. These bounces deal a significant amount of damage.
While Await for Years to Loom boosts Castorice’s outgoing damage by a hefty margin, players need an absurd amount of Stellar Jades to get it. While some players can, most do not have access to that many Jades in this gacha title. Because of that, we have placed this Eidolon in the second place.
1) Crown on Wings of Bloom
Castorice’s second Eidolon is Crown on Wings of Bloom. It can boost her memosprite’s damage by allowing it to use its breath twice without consuming any HP. Additionally, the Eidolon can advance Castorice, allowing her to act right before summoning Netherwing.
Although Castorice’s E6 is extremely powerful, the amount of damage her first Eidolon offers is worth it, as the latter doesn’t cost as much. Hence, if you are looking for an Eidolon that will boost this 5-star’s outgoing damage without significantly hurting your Jades count, this is the one you should get. For that reason, Crown on Wings of Bloom ranks first on this list.
Also read: HSR 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials
Check out the following section for more Honkai Star Rail articles:
- Make Farewells More Beautiful in HSR: Unique effect, stats, and ascension materials
- HSR reveals new optimizations and features coming in 3.2 update
- Ruan Mei vs Luocha in Honkai Star Rail 3.2: Which free 5-star character should you get?
- HSR announces free Ruan Mei or Luocha for the next update
- HSR 3.2 update: Three limited characters enter the standard pool
- Honkai Star Rail 3.2 banners order and schedule
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.