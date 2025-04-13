Honkai Star Rail Memory Crystal Shard guide: How to get and use

Memory Crystal Shard in Honkai Star Rail was introduced to players during version 3.0, alongside Amphoreus. This currency can be obtained from various sources and used to purchase some items from shops. While it has been a while since this item/currency has been out, players may wonder how they can obtain it.

In this article, we will discuss how you can get Memory Crystal Shards in Honkai Star Rail and how to use them.

Memory Crystal Shard sources in Honkai Star Rail

In the current version of Honkai Star Rail, there are a handful of sources from which you can get Memory Crystal Shards. They are:

Strange Crystal/Fragments of Recollection

Activate the Fragment of Recollection to get Memory Crystal Shards every week (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In your private room near the Hall of Respite in Okhema, Amphoreus, you will be able to see a Strange Crystal, that is a Fragment of Recollection. You can interact with the item, which will grant you a total of 10 Memory Crystal Shards every week.

Hence, every week on Monday, you can interact with the Fragment of Recollection to obtain this currency/item.

Completing various side quests

Apart from the Strange Crystal, you can acquire a decent amount of Memory Crystal Shards from various side missions in Honkai Star Rail. These quests are scattered across Amphoreus, and you can complete them easily.

Talk to Demetria in Okhema

Demetria (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While the Strange Crystal method refreshes every week, most other sources do not. If you are looking for extra Memory Crystal Shards, you can get them from Demetria in Okhema.

First of all, teleport to the ”Marmoreal Market” in Okhema and then look left, where you can see Demetria. Interact with the NPC to buy an “Apple.” After a couple of dialogs, you will get the Memory Crystal Shard.

Where can you spend the Memory Crystal Shards in Honkai Star Rail?

After getting your hands on Memory Crystal Shards in HSR, there are a couple of ways you can spend them:

Janus’ Steed

Items in Janus' Steed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

One of the two ways you can spend Memory Crystal Shards in HSR is by purchasing various items from Janus’ Steed. It's a shop that uses the aforementioned item as its currency.

You can purchase things like recipes, mystery gifts, and phonograph records. However, the price varies depending on what you are trying to buy.

Garmentmaker

Garmentmaker (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another way to use Memory Crystal Shards is to spend them on Garmentmaker. When you do that, it will help you locate Creation Nymphs that will award you various items like Credits or in-game materials after interacting with them.

