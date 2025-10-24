  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 24, 2025 22:49 GMT
blg vs top esports in lol worlds 2025 starting time and prediction
Bin vs 369 for a Playoff spot at LoL Worlds 2025 (Image via LoL Esports)

The last day of the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage presents Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports. Whichever squad wins the tie will secure its place at the Playoff Stage, while the losing team will be out of the tournament. The upcoming series will be conducted in a best-of-three, fearless draft format, and using the LoL patch 25.20.

Ad

Here are more details regarding Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 25, 2025.

Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: The battle of the LPL juggernauts

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Bilibili Gaming (BLG) has been quite lucky on paper, as the team has only faced Western teams so far at Worlds 2025. Despite that, it still suffered defeat against the likes of 100 Thieves and G2 Esports. All in all, the current BLG situation is quite dire, as the Worlds 2024 finalist and LPL Split 3 winner is on the verge of being eliminated.

In the previous match against the LTA second seed Keyd Stars, BLG players made critical mistakes. Although the team won the series 2-0, if it continues playing at this level, it will have a hard time standing against LCK giants, as well as Anyone's Legend.

Ad

However, BLG's Midlaner, knight, has been performing exceptionally well regardless of everything. He has shown a vast champion pool and is also capable of winning the early-game laning phase against most of the Midlaners at this tournament.

Ad

Meanwhile, BLG's regional rival, Top Esports, is also in a disastrous position at the moment. Despite winning the first two games at Worlds 2025 against G2 Esports and 100 Thieves, it has lost two back-to-back series against LCK's KT Rolster and Gen.G Esports.

If legendary names like JackeyLove, Kanavi, and 369 do not step up in a big way, Top Esports is very likely to get outclassed by even a weaker BLG in the upcoming series.

Ad

Prediction: BLG 2 - 1 Top Esports

Head-to-head record

These two teams faced off 26 times across all competitions, where BLG managed to win 14 times, while Top Esports prevailed 12 times.

Previous results

BLG won its earlier series against Keyd Stars 2-0, while Top Esports suffered a devastating 0-2 defeat against Gen.G Esports.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.21 notes

Rosters

Bilibili Gaming

  • Top: Bin
  • Jungle: shad0w, Beichuan
  • Mid: knight
  • ADC: Elk
  • Support: ON

Top Esports

  • Top: 369
  • Jungle: Kanavi
  • Mid: Creme
  • ADC: JackeyLove (Worlds 2018 winner)
  • Support: Hang
Ad

How to watch Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

Ad

The scheduled starting times for the Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 25, 2025, at 1 am
  • CET: October 25, 2025, at 10 am
  • IST: October 25, 2025, at 1:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 25, 2025, at 4 pm
  • KST: October 25, 2025, at 5 pm

Note: The first series of the day (FlyQuest vs CFO) starts at 10 pm PT, October 24, which is a few hours before Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports. Be sure to check the live streams, as the starting time may differ from the scheduled one based on the duration of the initial series.

Ad

Here's a timer that counts down the match day's starting time:

Ad

To watch the event live, visit the following websites:

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications