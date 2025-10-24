Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The last day of the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage presents Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports. Whichever squad wins the tie will secure its place at the Playoff Stage, while the losing team will be out of the tournament. The upcoming series will be conducted in a best-of-three, fearless draft format, and using the LoL patch 25.20.Here are more details regarding Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 25, 2025.Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: The battle of the LPL juggernautsBilibili Gaming (BLG) has been quite lucky on paper, as the team has only faced Western teams so far at Worlds 2025. Despite that, it still suffered defeat against the likes of 100 Thieves and G2 Esports. All in all, the current BLG situation is quite dire, as the Worlds 2024 finalist and LPL Split 3 winner is on the verge of being eliminated.In the previous match against the LTA second seed Keyd Stars, BLG players made critical mistakes. Although the team won the series 2-0, if it continues playing at this level, it will have a hard time standing against LCK giants, as well as Anyone's Legend.However, BLG's Midlaner, knight, has been performing exceptionally well regardless of everything. He has shown a vast champion pool and is also capable of winning the early-game laning phase against most of the Midlaners at this tournament.Meanwhile, BLG's regional rival, Top Esports, is also in a disastrous position at the moment. Despite winning the first two games at Worlds 2025 against G2 Esports and 100 Thieves, it has lost two back-to-back series against LCK's KT Rolster and Gen.G Esports.If legendary names like JackeyLove, Kanavi, and 369 do not step up in a big way, Top Esports is very likely to get outclassed by even a weaker BLG in the upcoming series.Prediction: BLG 2 - 1 Top EsportsHead-to-head recordThese two teams faced off 26 times across all competitions, where BLG managed to win 14 times, while Top Esports prevailed 12 times.Previous resultsBLG won its earlier series against Keyd Stars 2-0, while Top Esports suffered a devastating 0-2 defeat against Gen.G Esports.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.21 notesRostersBilibili GamingTop: BinJungle: shad0w, BeichuanMid: knightADC: ElkSupport: ONTop EsportsTop: 369Jungle: KanaviMid: CremeADC: JackeyLove (Worlds 2018 winner)Support: HangHow to watch Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss StageThe scheduled starting times for the Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:PT: October 25, 2025, at 1 amCET: October 25, 2025, at 10 amIST: October 25, 2025, at 1:30 pmBeijing CST: October 25, 2025, at 4 pmKST: October 25, 2025, at 5 pmNote: The first series of the day (FlyQuest vs CFO) starts at 10 pm PT, October 24, which is a few hours before Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports. Be sure to check the live streams, as the starting time may differ from the scheduled one based on the duration of the initial series.Here's a timer that counts down the match day's starting time:To watch the event live, visit the following websites:Twitch: Riot GamesYouTube: LoL EsportsCheck out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025How does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?LoLdle answers Friday, October 24, 2025