T1 vs KOI in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Prediction, livestream details, and more

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 25, 2025 00:27 GMT
t1 vs koi lol worlds 2025 starting time and prediction
Faker vs Jojopyun for a Playoff spot at LoL Worlds 2025 (Image via LoL Esports)

The last match of the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage presents T1 vs KOI. Both teams now have a 2-2 record, so whichever side triumphs will proceed to the Playoffs. However, the losing team will be out of the event. This clash will be played in a best-of-three, fearless draft format, using the LoL patch 25.20.

Here are more details regarding T1 vs KOI in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage on October 25, 2025.

T1 vs KOI in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage: Can T1 reach the Quarterfinals?

This year's Worlds has been quite different for T1. That's because every time the team participated in this tournament previously, it never lost more than one match before the Playoffs. This time, T1 has already suffered defeats against CFO and Gen.G in the Swiss Stage.

After the latest 2-0 victory over 100 Thieves, the Worlds 2023 and 2024 champion is now one series away from making the Playoffs for the fifth consecutive time. However, despite the recent wins, the overall team fight synergy and individual performances have not been clean.

Against 100 Thieves, T1's most impactful players were its ADC, Gumayusi, and the Jungler, Oner. Gumayusi's early-game laning phase and mid-to-late-game positioning to affect objective fights were excellent.

If T1 continues this playstyle that revolves around the ADC's carry potential, the team should be in a great position to make the Playoffs.

Movistar KOI, on the other hand, is looking to join its LEC league-mate G2 Esports in the Playoffs. While it lost its initial two matches at Worlds 2025, the side secured the next two victories against Fnatic and Secret Whales to reach the current situation.

Without a doubt, the most notable players for KOI have been its Mid-Jungle duo of Jojopyun and Elyoya. Particularly the former, who has so far dominated the Midlane matchups, even when the team around him made crucial mistakes.

All in all, it will be intriguing to see the battle between some of the top-notch Western and Eastern players in a Worlds 2025 elimination series.

Prediction: T1 2 - 1 KOI

Head-to-head record

These two teams faced off at EWC 2025, where T1 won the series 2-1.

Previous results

T1 won its earlier match against 100 Thieves 2-0, while KOI prevailed against Secret Whales in a 2-1 scoreline.

League of Legends patch 25.21 notes

Rosters

T1

  • Top: Doran
  • Jungle: Oner (Worlds 2023, 2024 winner)
  • Mid: Faker (Worlds 2013, 2015, 2016, 2023, 2024 winner)
  • ADC: Gumayusi (Worlds 2023, 2024 winner)
  • Support: Keria (Worlds 2023, 2024 winner)

KOI

  • Top: Myrwn
  • Jungle: Elyoya
  • Mid: Jojopyun
  • ADC: Supa
  • Support: Alvaro

How to watch T1 vs KOI in League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage

The scheduled starting times for T1 vs KOI in the League of Legends Worlds 2025 Swiss Stage are as follows:

  • PT: October 25, 2025, at 4 am
  • CET: October 25, 2025, at 1 pm
  • IST: October 25, 2025, at 4:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: October 25, 2025, at 7 pm
  • KST: October 25, 2025, at 8 pm

Note: The second series of the day (BLG vs Top Esports) starts at 1 am PT, October 25, which is a few hours before T1 vs KOI. Be sure to check the live streams, as the starting time may differ from the scheduled one based on the duration of the previous series.

Here's a timer that counts down the match day's starting time:

To watch the T1 vs KOI in LoL Worlds 2025 live, visit the following websites:

Edited by Debayan Saha
