Can you play as Princess Peach in Mario Kart World?

Mario Kart World was announced as the launch title for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, 2025. Fans are eager to know which of their favorite characters will be returning to the newest console from Nintendo. Well, Princess Peach, who has been a staple of the series since Super Mario Kart (1992), will be playable on June 5, 2025, the day of the launch.

Ad

Mario Kart World is the latest iteration of the popular Mario Kart series of go-kart racing games. Ever since the first game launched in 1992 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), it has been featured on every Nintendo Console, including the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. All entries in the series thus far had arcade-style tracks you could select and race on with up to 12 characters.

What is new in Mario Kart World?

Princess Peach has been a fan favorite since the launch of the first title (Image via Nintendo)

Mario Kart World will be an open-world racing game, It will host races across various regions and biomes, all contained within one huge map. The atmosphere will change depending on the time of day and weather conditions.

Ad

Trending

The game will introduce off-road racing mechanics, which means you can get off the race track and drive anywhere (within the confines of the map) to discover new areas. It will also include several new game modes that will take advantage of new systems, like driving to the next course as part of the race.

The new game modes coming to Mario Kart World are:

Knockout Tour - You race across the map between various racetracks with checkpoints. If you don't place high enough by the time you reach a checkpoint, you will be eliminated.

Free roam - You can explore new areas, take pictures with the new photo mode, and discover scenic routes to cruise along.

Ad

Do note that the game will be doubling the number of racers to 24 characters in the Grand Prix Mode. The splitscreen multiplayer mode is also back, with up to 4 four players being able to race on the same system. Additionally, the title will feature a dedicated photomode.

The console also supports backwards compatibility, so you can play the previous version of the game in case your friends have yet to get the latest one.

Ad

Here are more articles that you may enjoy:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adarsh Sirsat Adarsh Sirsat is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though he prefers soulslikes and metroidvanias, he enjoys playing anything as long as it's on PC.



He looks up to Yahtzee from Second Wind (formerly the Escapist) for his deep understanding of the medium and presenting it with a humorous twist that appeals to both gamers and non-gamers.



In his spare time, Adarsh turns to books and music. Being a film school graduate, he is a movie buff as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.