Is Mario Kart World open world?

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 17, 2025 14:44 GMT
Dive, jump and explore in Mario Kart World (Image via Nintendo)
Dive, jump, and explore in Mario Kart World (Image via Nintendo)

Mario Kart World just got a major spotlight during the Mario Kart World Direct today, April 17, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most ambitious entries in the series so far. With a launch set for June 5, 2025, alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, this one’s going all-in on scale and freedom. But with everything Nintendo showed off, one big question is floating around — does Mario Kart finally go open world?

Well, yes, Mario Kart World is open world. And not just in a half-measure kind of way. It features a fully interconnected map where you can drive through cities, deserts, plains, and even the ocean. Let's look more into it.

Everything you need to know about free roam in Mario Kart World

Glimpse from the Mario Kart World Direct (Image via Nintendo)
Glimpse from the Mario Kart World Direct (Image via Nintendo)

Free Roam is a full mode baked into Mario Kart World. You can hop in solo or with friends and just explore. Drive, climb hills, dive into the sea, and zoom through towns. The whole map is one continuous playground, and you’ll find secrets all over the place: Hidden coins (like the elusive Peach Medallion), ? panels scattered across the landscape, and the P Switches.

Heading to P Switches (Image via Nintendo)
Heading to P Switches (Image via Nintendo)

As we saw in today’s Direct, when you find a P Switch, you can trigger a range of fun missions. For example, there’s one where you’ll need to collect blue coins on the Slackline Course before time runs out. These mini-challenges are a perfect way to improve your driving skills outside of races.

Take fun snaps (Image via Nintendo)
Take fun snaps (Image via Nintendo)

You can strike a pose while doing it. Photo Mode is live anytime during Free Roam. Want a selfie with Mario on a beach at sunset or Peach drifting through a stormy mountain? Do it. Snap pictures mid-air, during stunts, or while your squad stacks karts.

Roam solo or bring your crew

Free Roam with buddies (Image via Nintendo)
Free Roam with buddies (Image via Nintendo)

Free Roam doesn’t trap you in the single-player mode either. You can hang out with up to four players in split screen or up to eight with local wireless (two per console). And if you want to take things online, Mario Kart World supports online play where you can race and battle against players from all around the world.

The GameChat feature lets you chat with friends while racing or just driving around. You don’t even need a Nintendo Switch Online membership for voice chat until March 31, 2026 — after that, you'll need one, but it’s a sweet bonus while it lasts.

