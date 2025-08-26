Cerydra vs Silver Wolf: Which 5-star should you get in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half?

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 second half will introduce two limited-time gacha banners, featuring 5-star characters Cerydra and Silver Wolf. Using Stellar Jade, Trailblazers can pull for the aforementioned units to add them to their collection. Since rolling for two 5-star units requires a significant amount of Special Passes, players might wonder which one is worth getting so they can save the remaining Jades for the upcoming characters.

When the second half banners of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 go live, players should choose Cerydra over Silver Wolf and pull the former. The following section discusses why you should pull for Cerydra during the second phase of version 35.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Exploring why you should pull for Cerydra over Silver Wolf during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5

Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, Trailblazers who want to pull for a character during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 should prioritize getting Cerydra instead of Silver Wolf. Out of the two, the former is the newest character and follows the Harmony Path, while the latter is an old unit getting a rerun banner.

Since Cerydra is a new character, her abilities are tuned to suit the ongoing meta and dominate it. Her Skill grants a single ally various buffs such as All-Type RES PEN, CRIT DMG, ATK, and more. With all of the aforementioned buffs, the DPS unit can deal a significant amount of damage in the endgame activities.

Since one of the recently released DPS characters, Phainon, heavily relies on his Skill damage, Cerydra will prove to be useful in a team featuring the aforementioned Destruction unit. She will enable him to deal a significant amount of damage.

On the other hand, Silver Wolf is a decent debuffer. However, she won’t be able to perform to her fullest in most of the current meta-defining team compositions. Hence, if you are thinking of pulling for a character, Cerydra is the better option.

Advantages of Cerydra over Silver Wolf

Cerydra can provide her allies with various damage-boosting buffs.

Can be placed in most meta-defining endgame team compositions.

Building Cerydra is easier than Silver Wolf

Advantages of Silver Wolf over Cerydra

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf can plant a Weakness Type on the enemies.

Silver Wolf can simultaneously deal damage and place debuffs on the enemies.

This Stellaron Hunter is a free-to-play friendly character.

That said, pulling for a character in Honkai Star Rail solely depends on each player’s collection. Hence, Trailblazers should pull for the character that will benefit their account.

