Is Silver Wolf worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 3.5?

When the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 commences, players can roll for Silver Wolf as she is scheduled to receive a rerun banner during the upcoming phase. As players know, she received buffs to her kit, boosting her fighting prowess while engaged in battle. Although Silver Wolf is quite old, many Trailblazers might not have her added to their collection. Since she is receiving a rerun banner, players might wonder if they should pull for her or save for the upcoming units, such as Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae.

If you are thinking of pulling for Silver Wolf in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5, you can pull for her if you have certain characters in your collection. Take a look at the section below, as we will be discussing whether Silver Wolf is worth getting in version 3.5 or not.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Should you pull for Silver Wolf during the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update?

Silver Wolf's rerun banner in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, players should only pull for Silver Wolf if they already have certain characters in their collection, such as Acheron, Archer, and more. However, this Nihility unit is a decent pick in various activities, including the endgame ones after her buff in the previous version (v3.4). Moreover, if you want a character that can plant weaknesses and inflict debuffs on the enemies, then this is a must-have unit.

Moving on, Silver Wolf is a Nihility unit; hence, players will be pulling and teaming her up with characters that have good synergy. She performs exceptionally well in an Archer team, while also proving her worth in various Acheron compositions. Other than that, players won't be able to use her much.

If you are facing an enemy that doesn't have the same weakness element as your characters, then Silver Wolf will prove to be useful. However, she is placed in a team that doesn't suit her well; she won't be as effective as some other support units that are meant for that composition. For those instances, it's better to pull for the 5-stars that suit your current team.

