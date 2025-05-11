Clair Obscur Expedition 33: All key changes in the New Game Plus mode

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 features a New Game Plus mode that you can play to re-experience the RPG with some unique conditions. How each title handles the titular mode depends on the offering. Thus, players might be wondering what makes Clair Obscur's rendition worth a visit. Fortunately, the title provides enough variation to the original game's formula to make it an engaging experience.

This article guides you on all the important alterations in Expedition 33's New Game+ (NG+).

Note: This article contains visual spoilers for the game's campaign.

All key changes offered in Clair Obscur Expedition 33's New Game Plus mode

New Game+ in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

New Game+ refers to a mode where, once a player has completed the campaign, they can start another playthrough from the beginning. But this time, they'll retain some or all of their gear/progress (depending on the game). This element is unchanged in Clair Obscur's rendition as well. However, the details of Expedition 33's mode make it interesting.

What will be retained in the New Game Plus?

Here are all the elements acquired in the base playthrough that will carry over if you choose to transition into New Game Plus with the same save:

All party members except for Esquie (available immediately after the prologue)

Allocated Attribute and Skill points, along with any unlocked Gradient Attacks

Weapons, Pictos, Tints, and their upgrades

Outfits and Haircuts

What will not be retained?

Here are the elements that will reset in a New Game Plus:

All side quest progress (including abilities unlocked through it)

All Party member Relationship Levels

Esquie and his abilities

All quest items, Music Records, and Journal Diaries.

The ability to teleport from any Expedition Flag to the Continent overworld

Thus, you must acquire these elements the same way you did in the base playthrough.

What changes in the mode?

Here are all the changes the title makes during a New Game Plus mode:

Enemies and bosses will be overall stronger in terms of health, defense, speed, and offense, but their movesets will remain the same(applicable from the start of the game).

All Pictos and weapons you find in New Game+ will be higher-level variants of ones found in the base playthrough.

You'll start receiving even higher tiers of Chroma Catalysts so that you can further upgrade your weapons.

You can collect Shards and Shapes again to increase their efficiency and number of uses for Healing, Energy, and Revive Tints, but their effectiveness will max out at "Strong."

You can also acquire Baguette weapons for three characters (near where you meet Sophie in the Prologue) in an NG+, but only if you didn't spend any of the three festival tokens in the previous playthrough. Thus, to get all six weapons, you must save the three tokens in the New Game Plus and use them in NG++.

How to start a New Game+

The mode should be below Upgrade Expedition resources

If you want to start a New Game Plus, head to any of the Expedition Flags after completing the game and look for the "New Game+" option at the bottom of the list. However, don't try to start it by going to New Game in the main menu and selecting the current save file.

