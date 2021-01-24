CodeMiko is creating a "streamer Pokemon" game

CodeMiko is making a game where streamers are Pokemon. Many streamers have volunteered to be a part of this project. Some of them are quite popular like Jacksepticeye and Neekolul.

Hey guys, currently creating a streamer pokemon game. Any streamers cool with me using them as a pokemon? I need 150 streamers. Gotta catch em all :) — Miko (@thecodemiko) January 24, 2021

Related: How to get the Space Pikachu in Pokemon Sword and Shield

I would love to yell SPEDICEY over and over — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) January 24, 2021

Others who seem to be taking an interest are growing streamers like ItsSky and Crusader from Liquid,

You can def use me! I think I qualify under the rare or legendary category pic.twitter.com/8sIl1QZHIG — LIQUID | Crusader #BlackLivesMatter (@CrusaderTwitch) January 24, 2021

I would love to be a pokemon 😳❤️ — ItsSky ☁️ (@itssky) January 24, 2021

CodeMiko has tweeted that she has been looking for applicants versed with the Unreal Engine and art. There's potential for people in game design positions.

Another Tweet! Looking for Unreal Engine Engineers for Hire! Send me Resume or Demo Reel to codemikoproject@gmail.com ! Thank you! — Miko (@thecodemiko) January 23, 2021

Advertisement

Hey guys! Tweeting to see if there's any environmental concept artists for pay! Must be a professional! email me at codemikoproject@gmail.com Thank you! — Miko (@thecodemiko) January 23, 2021

From the tweet, it can be surmised that CodeMiko is looking for 150 streamers, which is equivalent to the 150 original Pokemon.

This has led many fans to believe that this is an attempt at recreating the original Pokemon games. Recreating the original games would make sense because the original games are more widely accepted and well-known than the newer ones.

Meeeeee — Minx (@JustaMinx) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

Oh God there are too many options. Good luck getting that down to 150 — Loserfruit (@Loserfruit) January 24, 2021

omg yes pls — jade🌿 (@jadeyanh) January 24, 2021

Other than that, there is no other information on this. Miko could reuse the map, make a new one, or make the entire game 3D. There were many streamers who commented that they were in. She clearly has a large pool to choose from.

Related: CodeMiko reveals that her Twitch ban was not because of saying "simp"

CodeMiko's game might have similarities to another game

A user that pointed out how this idea was similar to Twitch Pokemon. He also alluded to the downfall of the Twitch Pokemon game.

Hopefully this turns out better than what happened after the last big Pokémon game with Twitch streamers in it Sadge — Surfordie (@surfordie731) January 24, 2021

It is clear that this will be a much bigger venture and reach a broader audience. There is also another fact to take into account; the streamers are pokemon and not trainers.

Advertisement

The game itself was cool but right after it finished a bunch of stuff came out about the guy who made during all the metoo stuff on Twitch. https://t.co/s4BkghnvVw — Surfordie (@surfordie731) January 24, 2021

CodeMiko responded out of curiosity. The user revealed that the downfall was completely unrelated to the game and had to do with a different situation entirely. She did not respond further.

If this works out, it could be one of the most interesting ideas to come out of the streaming community.

Related: Top 5 Speedrunning live stream moments in Pokemon