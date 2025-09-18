  • home icon
  CS2 patch notes (September 18, 2025): Genesis Collection changes, Map scripting updates, Sub-tick movement changes, and more

CS2 patch notes (September 18, 2025): Genesis Collection changes, Map scripting updates, Sub-tick movement changes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Sep 18, 2025 01:56 GMT
CS2 patch notes
CS2 gameplay (Image via Valve)

A brand-new set of CS2 patch notes has been released on September 18, 2025. The latest patch is a small update featuring changes to improve the quality-of-life experience of playing the game. Numerous bugs and issues were fixed with this update.

In this article, we will explore all the new changes that have been incorporated with the latest CS2 patch notes. Read below to know more.

CS2 patch notes for September 18, 2025

Here's a look at all the changes and additions made with the CS2 patch notes for September 18, 2025:

Genesis Collection

  • Customers in Belgium, the Netherlands, and France can now unseal their Sealed Genesis Terminal items.
  • Fixed purchasing errors for users with Steam Wallet funds in Chilean Peso, Colombian Peso, Costa Rican Colón, Indonesian Rupiah, Indian Rupee, Japanese Yen, South Korean Won, Kazakhstani Tenge, New Taiwan Dollar, Ukrainian Hryvnia, Uruguayan Peso, and Vietnamese Dong.
In case you missed it: CS2 patch notes (September 4, 2025): Misc updates, bug fixes, map changes, and more

Items

  • Fixed position of the nametag and StatTrak module on Shadow Daggers.
Map Scripting

  • Added javascript to the list of asset types.
  • Fixed type declaration for the newAngles parameter of Entity.Teleport.
  • Fixed a bug where GetTraceHit would crash when the config parameter was not specified.

Also read: All changes introduced with the Counter-Strike 2 Premier Season 3 update

Misc

  • Improved timestep-independence of subtick movement acceleration.

While it is crucial to fix all the payment and purchase-related issues that players have been facing since the release of the last patch, the most interesting aspect of the brand-new update is the change to the sub-tick. The developers have incorporated improvements to the sub-tick movement registration in the game, and in our opinion, this might definitely improve how the game feels when you're playing in a competitive setting.

The changes to the movement sub-tick registration will allow for smoother traversal, and potentially prevent the absurd hit-reg faced by players during matches. There have been way too many instances of players not being able to perform specific movement tech. We speculate that bunny hopping, jump-boosting, and other movement-related executions should feel smoother, and more intuitive than before.

That's everything that you need to know about the CS2 patch notes for September 18, 2025.

For more related articles, check out:

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
