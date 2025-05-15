Dead Island 2 is free to grab for a limited time, here's how you can claim it

Dead Island 2 is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store as part of this week’s giveaway, and players have until May 22, 2025, to grab it. If you’re into action-packed zombie games with unique missions and brutal combat, this is your chance to own it without any expenditure involved.

Here's how you grab this action role-playing game for free.

How to claim Dead Island 2 for free on the Epic Store

Three more mystery-based games will be released for free between May 22 and May 29, 2025. (Image via Epic Games)

To claim it:

Go to the Epic Games Store website or open the Epic launcher

Log in or create a free account

Find Dead Island 2 under the Featured Giveaways section

under the section Click on “Get” and complete the checkout process (no payment required)

You can install and play it whenever you want after you follow these steps and get the title for free.

Read more: Assassin's Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight quest collaboration

Dead Island 2: Zombies, weapons, and weird LA side missions

Gameplay from Dead Island 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Set in a broken version of Los Angeles, DI 2 is all about over-the-top action. You don’t hide or survive quietly — you fight loudly, messily, and with style. You choose one of six slayers, each with unique skills, and use wild weapons to take out the infected. The story takes you through various places, including beaches, gym rooftops, and movie sets, while offering some truly odd characters and side quests.

The game is violent, but it also doesn’t take itself too seriously. The developers have thrown in humour, bizarre missions (like finding lost influencer gear), and random bits of LA chaos to keep it light-hearted.

Also free this week: Happy Game

Alongside Dead Island 2, Epic is also giving away Happy Game, a dark puzzle adventure, and it’s available until May 22, 2025.

