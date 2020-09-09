Downloading full GTA 5 APK for Android is illegal and will harm your device

GTA 5 is one of the most financially successful entertainment products of all time. The game sold approximately sold 11.21 million copies in the first 24 hours of its release, and is still quite prevalent and continues to sell even today.

Even after seven years of its initial release, the game holds its ground courtesy to the ever-evolving online experience that is GTA Online. Such is the game's popularity that several players wish to play the game on the Android platform. As a result, several third-party videos and websites allegedly provide them with the APK and OBB files of the game.

Downloading full GTA 5 APK for Android will harm device

Rockstar Games recently released several games from the Grand Theft Auto series on the mobile platform. However, no title from the HD era is available for Androids.

GTA 5 is available on the following platforms only:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

It is due for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

From above, it is evident that the game is not yet released for the Android platform, and the developers do not support any such APK files. Hence, similar files circulating on the internet are illegal and fake.

Some of these files also require the users to go through a human verification. On top of that, some of these APK and OBB files might contain virus(es) which can harm the device.

Advertisement

Conclusion

In short, there is no way to play GTA 5 on the Android platform.

Players should never download and install such fake APK and OBB files since they are not only illegal but can also harm the device and lead to loss of vital information stored on the mobile.

Also read: Danny Tamberelli in GTA 5: The actor behind Jimmy De Santa