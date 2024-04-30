Dragon's Dogma 2 trophy guide: How to get The Regriffing

Dragon's Dogma 2 is home to some cool and challenging trophies, especially the ones that require you to vanquish giant beasts under certain conditions. However, there are also a few trophies in Dragons Dogma 2 that aren't as memorable, despite their grand description, and the steps involved in unlocking them.

One such trophy is The Regriffing, which on paper, does have a fairly interesting description, i.e., requirement, but falls flat on execution, thanks to the randomized nature of the game's various elements. The Regriffing trophy essentially needs you to climb on a griffin's back and take flight.

While at first, it might sound quite easy, let me assure you, it's anything but. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock The Regriffing trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to unlock The Regriffing trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Regriffing trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2 has a rather simple description — Took flight on griffin wing a second time. The requirements are simple as well, you must find a griffin while exploring the open world, and engage with it in combat. Once you find the right window, hop on its back, and take flight! This will unlock The Regriffing trophy.

However, given the random nature of the monster spawns (outside of a few specific monsters like Drakes, Dullahan, and Chimeras) finding a griffin can take somewhere from 1-3 in-game days, especially if you've slain one in the same area recently.

The best area to find/ farm griffins in Dragon's Dogma 2 has always been Bakbattahl, but that region only opens up after you complete a significant chunk of the main story quests in Vermund. As such, if you want to unlock The Regriffing trophy early, the best place would be close to the Vernworth Castle, which seems to remain a hotspot for griffins.

If lucky, you can often encounter griffins near the Vernworth gate, trying to attack the townsfolk. Additionally, heading east from Vernworth towards Harve Village is also a good option to encounter griffin(s). Once you do encounter this beast, make sure to deal enough damage so it doesn't leave the battlefield immediately.

I highly recommend tackling this trophy in New Game+, that way you won't risk dying immediately once the griffin starts attacking, and will also have enough stamina to hold on to its back when it takes flight. If you want to get the trophy in standard New Game, ensure you're at least level 30, or above.

I also recommend keeping your pawns aside, so that they don't end up distracting the griffin or worse, killing it before it even manages to fly away. After dealing a bit of damage to the griffin's first healthbar, immediately jump onto its back and grab hold (press R2 or RT).

The griffin usually takes flight once you and the pawns stop attacking it. Make sure to keep your stamina topped off using Roborants and potions. You can occasionally let go of your grab by pressing R2 or RT again, but regain your grip once it starts moving. Do this successfully, and you should unlock The Regriffin trophy in Dragon's Dogma 2.