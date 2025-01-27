Dynasty Warriors Origins: Complete Chapter 5 Walkthrough

Chapter 5 in Dynasty Warriors Origins is the last and the most important chapter in the game. The route you take in this chapter will be set based on your choices and your faction alignment in the previous chapters. You can proceed, and get the ending for either Shu, Wu, or Wei faction routes.

In this complete chapter 5 walkthrough of Dynasty Warriors Origins, you will get an idea for completing the mission objectives in each of the faction routes.

The complete chapter 5 walkthrough in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Shu route guide

Mission objectives for the battles in this route (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

1. The Battle of Runan

To progress the Shu storyline, begin by speaking with Liu Bei in Runan. This conversation will trigger an important cutscene and unlock the Battle of Runan, which you must complete before moving forward.

2. Searching for Liu Bei

After the battle, leave the inn and speak with Zhao Yun to gain insight into the next steps. You will then need to gather information about Liu Bei's whereabouts by speaking with various NPCs in Xiangyang, located across the river. Once you have gathered enough information, speak with Zhao Yun again to trigger another cutscene.

3. The Battle of Xinye

Defeat Yuan in this battle to proceed in the story (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Following the events of the previous cutscene, the Battle of Xinye will be unlocked. Your main objective in this battle is to defeat Xiahou Yuan and his forces. Once you have successfully completed this mission, the next section of the story will be unlocked.

4. Meeting Xu Shu and Unlocking Zhuge Liang

After the battle, travel to Xinye in Jing Province and speak with Xu Shu, who will provide valuable information about a strategist who could aid Liu Bei. After watching a cutscene, speak with Xu Shu again to further advance the storyline.

Next, locate Liu Bei near Xinye and speak with him. This will trigger an important cutscene introducing the brilliant strategist Zhuge Liang. With his guidance, the Battle of Bowangpo will be unlocked.

5. The Battle of Bowangpo

Prepare for battle and enter the Battle of Bowangpo, where your main objective is to defeat Xiahou Dun and his forces. Once completed, speak with Guan Yu near Xinye to trigger another cutscene detailing Liu Bei and Zhuge Liang's next move.

6. The Battle of Changban – Liu Bei’s Escape

Help Liu Bei escape the battlefield to complete this mission (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

After speaking with Zhao Yun near Xinye, follow the objectives to trigger another cutscene. This will unlock the Battle of Changban, where you must guide Liu Bei to safety.

During the battle, you will need to escort Liu Bei to the designated escape point. However, as you progress, mysterious fog will hinder your path. To clear the fog, you must locate and defeat Bailuan, a sorcerer responsible for the disturbance. Once Bailuan retreats and the path is clear, continue escorting Liu Bei to the escape point to complete the mission.

7. The Battle of Chibi – The Final Stand Against Cao Cao

After the events at Changban, speak with Guan Yu and the others before crossing the Yangtze River. Upon entering Sun Quan's camp, you will unlock the Battle of Chibi.

During this battle, you must ensure that Cao Cao’s morale drops significantly by setting his fleet ablaze. Once the flames spread, take advantage of the weakened enemy forces and defeat Cao Cao to win the battle. Successfully completing this mission will unlock the Battle of Huarong Path.

8. The Battle of Huarong Path – Stopping Cao Cao’s Escape

In this final battle, you must prevent Cao Cao from escaping. Win duels against various officers standing in your way and ultimately defeat Cao Cao. Once he is stopped, a final set of cutscenes will play, bringing the Shu route of Chapter 5 to a close.

Wu Route Guide

All mission objectives of Wu routes in Chapter 5 (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

1. Subjugation of Lujiang

Begin the Wu storyline by speaking with Sun Shangxiang, who will direct you toward the next objective. After your conversation, proceed to the Subjugation of Lujiang, a main story mission that must be completed before moving forward.

2. Subjugation of Huang Zu

Once Lujiang has been secured, speak with Sun Quan to unlock the Subjugation of Huang Zu. Initially, your objective is to defeat Huang Zu, but as the battle progresses, you will also be tasked with defeating Gan Ning before achieving victory.

3. Subjugation of Kuaiji

After securing victory, return to Sun Quan’s camp and speak with him. This will unlock the Subjugation of Kuaiji, another major battle. During this mission, be prepared to face Bailuan, a formidable boss enemy. Defeat him to progress.

4. The Final Battle of Xiakou

Help the Sun clan in this battle to proceed in the chapter (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Following the Kuaiji battle, speak with Zhou Yu to unlock the Final Battle of Xiakou. To gain an advantage, capture at least half of the enemy bases early on to slow their forces and protect Sun Quan. Once the mission is completed, continue progressing through the story.

5. The Battle of Sanjiangkou

As you move forward, you will unlock the Battle of Sanjiangkou. It is highly recommended to fight alongside Zhou Yu, as multiple enemy officers will be present during this battle, and if your allies are forced to retreat, then this mission will be marked as failed. Completing this mission will bring you closer to the final battle.

6. The Battle of Chibi

Complete the final battle to mark the end of this route (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

The final main mission in the Wu path is the Battle of Chibi. To ensure victory, prioritize defeating Xun You and Xu Shu, which will prevent Wei from regaining morale. Once their forces are weakened, charge forward with your allies and strike down Cao Cao’s army. Successfully completing this mission will conclude the Wu storyline for Chapter 5.

Wei Route Guide

A guide to Wei route in Dynasty Warriors Origins (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

1. Preparing for Battle – Speaking with Guo Jia

Start the Wei storyline by speaking with Guo Jia in Yu Province. This conversation will unlock the Battle of Ye in Yan Province.

2. The Battle of Ye

Head into battle and complete the Battle of Ye by securing victory over the enemy forces.

3. The Battle of Mt. Bailang

After emerging victorious, progress the story by speaking with the designated officers. This will eventually unlock the Battle of Mt. Bailang, which must be completed before moving forward.

4. The Battle of Bowangpo – Defeating Liu Bei

Help Xu Wu in this battle to proceed in this route (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

After the previous battle, speak with Xu Shu and Xiahou Dun to unlock the Battle of Bowangpo. In this mission, your objective is to defeat Liu Bei. Once victorious, the next stage in the story will unlock.

5. The Battle of Changban

Following a series of cutscenes with Xu Shu, the Battle of Changban will be unlocked. Prepare for a tough battle because Bailuan will make another appearance during this battle. Defeat him to proceed in this chapter of Dynasty Warriors Origins.

6. The Battle of Chibi

Complete the Battle of Chibi to proceed in this chapter (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

After securing victory at Changban, follow the next set of objectives to unlock the Battle of Chibi. Engage in battle and fight against the forces of Wu and Shu.

7. The Battle of Huarong Path

The final mission in the Wei path is the Battle of Huarong Path. Here, you will once again face Guan Yu as a formidable boss enemy. Defeat him in combat to complete the mission and witness the concluding cutscenes, marking the end of the Wei storyline for Chapter 5.

That’s all for our guide for chapter 5 of Dynasty Warriors Origins. With this guide, you should be well-equipped to complete Chapter 5 of Dynasty Warriors Origins across all faction routes.

