How to obtain the Stamina boosting Viridian Amber Medallion in Elden Ring

Talismans allow players to experiment around with a lot of builds in Elden Ring. While these are primarily slotted in the inventory as support items, many Tarnished often choose to make entire builds around them and go for weapons and armor that complement the effect that a particular Talisman brings to the table.

Additionally, some early game talismans have proven to be extremely useful during the first few hours of Elden Ring, especially when progression through Limgrave and Liurnia of the Lakes. They provide the much-needed support to make things considerably easier for players to tackle some of the more difficult encounters in the Lands Between.

One such Talisman is the Viridian Amber Medallion, which is a go-to for players going for Strength, Dexterity, or a Quality build (investing in both Strength and Dex) during their first playthrough.

The Talisman significantly boosts stamina, which makes progression much easier in the early hours of the game.

So how can players get their hands on the Viridian Amber Medallion early on in Elden Ring?

Obtaining the Viridian Amber Medallion in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will be able to get their hands on the Viridian Amber Medallion very early on in the game, even as soon as the game starts, and the Tarnished get their hands-on Torrent.

Unlike some of the other Talismans, they will not need to cover large distances and go as far as places like Altus Plateau or Leyndell to obtain it.

Hence, to get their hands on the Viridian Amber Medallion, players will need to:

Make their way to the Weeping Peninsula, which is to the south of the Limgrave starting area. All the Tarnished will need to do, is head south after getting Torrent, cross a bridge that connects Limgrave to the Peninsula, and activate the Site of Grace there.

After reaching the Weeping Peninsula’s Bridge of Sacrifice Site of grace, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to make their way south through the Demi-Human Forest, until they come upon an area that is right to the north of a Minor Erdtree,

From here they will need to head north, and then northwest till they reach the open field where there is a Walking Mausoleum. There they will be able to clearly spot a rise with a Church on top, which is the Fourth Church of Marika.

After activating its Site of Grace, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to go a bit east, where they will see the Tombsward Cave dungeon, which is right next to an Evergoal.

To get their hands on the Viridian Amber Medallion, players will need to clear the dungeon and defeat the final boss there who is Miranda the Blighted Bloom. It’s advised that players carry a fair bit of anti-poison boluses for this dungeon, as the area is littered with poison. After beating the final boss, players will automatically be granted the Viridian Amber Medallion as a reward.

The Medallion's description reads:

"The Erdtree's old sap becomes amber, treasured as the most precious of jewels in the age of Godfrey, the first Elden Lord. Primordial life energy resides inside."

While it’s one of the simplest Talismans in Elden Ring, the Medallion is incredibly effective during the early-to-mid-game mark. It’s highly recommended that players who have just started the game and are investing in physical stats like Strength and Dexterity.

While, compared to +1 and +2 variants, the Medallion might not add anything substantially bigger to the stamina bar. It does provide additional wriggle room and allows players to be a bit careless with their swings during encounters.

