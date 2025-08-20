Escape from Tarkov Arena Patch 0.3.3.0 has gone live worldwide on August 20, 2025. The latest update features major updates to a range of weapons and ammunition. Alongside them, we also see that a serious wave of updates has been issued to the Enforcer to help enhance its versatility and allow players to have more variety in their weapon choice. In this article, we will explore the different changes that have been introduced with the Escape from Tarkov Arena Patch 0.3.3.0. Read below to know more. All updates made with Escape from Tarkov Arena Patch 0.3.3.0Here's a look at the new changes incorporated with Escape from Tarkov Arena Patch 0.3.3.0:PvE syncTrader RefAdded Ref to PvE mode with his related tasks and trade offers;Arena's task lines in PvP &amp; PvE modes now contain a special label indicating the game mode;These tasks can be completed simultaneously in both modes.Item transferAdded the ability to transfer currency (Roubles, GP coins, Lega Medals) and loot crates to PvE mode;Items and currency from PvE mode cannot be transferred to EFT: Arena;Item transfer game mode selection option is available at Ref’s services tab;Item transfer between Arena and PvP mode remain unchanged;Item transfer limits are separated between the two EFT game modes, not affecting each other.Tactical clothingObtaining clothing in EFT: Arena unlocks it in both PvP and PvE mode;Obtaining clothing in PvP mode unlocks it only in EFT: Arena;Obtaining clothing in PvE mode does not unlock it in PvP mode and EFT: Arena.BattlePassEarning rewards in BattlePass now also unlocks them in PvE mode;The already earned BattlePass rewards, including trade offers and clothing, are also unlocked in PvE mode.In-game tasksAfter completing tasks in EFT: Arena, you receive rewards into your in-game stash and can transfer them to either PvP or PvE mode.Trader standingTrader standing increase from EFT: Arena transfers into both PvE and PvP mode:Completing tasks in PvE mode gives trader standing only in PvE mode;Completing tasks in PvP mode gives trader standing both in PvP mode and EFT: Arena.Note: Trader standing in EFT: Arena and PvE mode may differ due to PvE trader standing not transferring to EFT: Arena.Character experience, skills, and weapon masteryExperience, skills and mastery leveled in EFT: Arena transfers it to both PvE and PvP mode:Gaining experience in PvE mode does not transfer it elsewhere;Gaining experience in PvP mode also transfers it to EFT: Arena.Note: Experience, skills and mastery in EFT: Arena and PvE mode may differ due to PvE experience not transferring to EFT: Arena.Character wipesIn the event of a character wipe (global, personal, or Prestige) in PvP or EFT: Arena, only PvP and EFT: Arena progress will be reset:Progress in tasks related to PvE mode and EFT: Arena will not be reset.If you perform a character wipe in PvE mode, your progress will be reset only in PvE mode:Progress in tasks related to PvP mode and EFT: Arena will not be reset;Progress in tasks related to PvE mode and EFT: Arena will be reset.Enforcer adjustmentsThe Enforcer class in Escape from Tarkov Arena has been the recipient of a number of updates. The previous patches had made the class more centered towards playing with shotguns. This was done to keep the class inclined towards heavy weapons. However, the Enforcer needed much more stringent balancing changes, all of which have been incorporated with the latest Escape from Tarkov Arena Patch 0.3.3.0.The new adjustments include:Reduced the limb damage (Arms and Legs) from 1 to 0.8;Reduced the destroyed limb damage (Arms) from 1 to 0.8.Increased the meta score for SLAAP helmet plate to 929;Removed the ability to equip Maska-1SCh helmet;Decreased the meta score for Vulkan-5 helmet to 1199;Removed the ability to equip Vulkan-5 face shield;Increased the meta score for Saiga-12K to 3551;Increased the meta score for Saiga-12K FA to 3893;Adjusted the default preset for Saiga-12K FA;Removed the ability to equip MD Arms 20-round magazine;Added the ability to equip PP-19-01 9x19 F5 MFG 50-round drum magazine;Increased the meta score for SOK-12 5-round magazine to 45;Increased the meta score for SOK-12 ProMag SAI-02 10-round magazine to 220;Increased the meta score for 12/70 Piranha to 90.3;Removed the ability to equip 12/70 Flechette;Increased the meta score for 12/70 RIP to 80.9.Added the ability to equip:Steyr AUG A1 and Steyr AUG A3;DT MDR 5.56x45;Kalashnikov AK-105;Kalashnikov AKS-74U;FN SCAR-L;HK MP5K;SIG MPX.In case you missed it: Escape from Tarkov patch 0.16.9.0: PvE mode sync, BattlePass changes, Character wipes, and moreScout adjustmentsThe Scout, since its release in Escape From Tarkov Arena, was supposed to be one of the more powerful classes in the game. However, judging by how Class 4 armor affected the character, the developers believe that The Scout, with this armor change, leans towards being overpowered. To prevent players from abusing this mechanic, the developers have decided to lower the class's access to high-grade armor, but retain access to ammunition and weaponry.Scout balancing changesRemoved the ability to equip class 4 armor;Added the ability to equip Steyr AUG A1 and Steyr AUG A3.General balancing changesThe ricochet mechanics have been significantly reworked to make head damage more transparent and comprehensible: the ricochet chance has been reduced for all helmets, face shields, masks, and gear mods. Note that despite the reduced chance, the results can still occur in certain cases;Reduced the meta score for 9x19 PBP to 18.3;Increased the meta score for Diamond Age NeoSteel helmet from 401 to 503.Assault balancing changesRemoved the ability to equip Lancer L7AWM 25-round magazines.Marksman balancing changesAdjusted the ammo stats for 7.62x51 Ball 11 Long Range:Before: 94 damage / 51 penetration;After: 95 damage / 59 penetration.Adjusted the ammo stats for 7.62x54R Tungsten Carbide AP:Before: 90 damage / 60 penetration;After: 98 damage / 61 penetration.Removed the ability to equip 7.62x39 30-round magazines;Added the ability to equip PP-19-01 9x19 F5 MFG 50-round drum magazine;Increased the meta score for .366 AP-M to 92.1;Added the ability to equip 5.56x45 SSA AP and 7.62x39 MAI AP.Read more: Escape from Tarkov Arena downtime today (August 20, 2025): When will servers come back online?ChangesSeveral adjustments and fixes to the friends widget;Readjusted the MVP calculation in CheckPoint mode;Added an additional indicator when using VoIP and radio;Added millisecond values when planting a device in BlastGang mode;Added new splash screens on startup.Also read: Escape from Tarkov patch notes 0.16.8.0: Hardcore Wipe, character customization, and moreFixesSeveral graphical and UI fixes;Fixed an issue where the device remained in the player's hands after the installation timer ended;Fixed an issue where the player could not see or hear the device in BlastGang mode when reconnecting to a match;Fixed an issue with receiving Twitch Drops rewards;Fixed the known causes of Errors 1000 and 228 when transferring items from EFT: Arena to EFT;Fixed the known issues where players were stuck on the game launch screen;Fixed the infinite weapon ergonomics increase after mounting a weapon on an obstacle;Fixed the incorrect display of Loyalty Level with Ref;Fixed the known issues when interacting with the Armory;Removed the grenade spawn points in Last Hero mode.That's everything that you need to know about the Escape from Tarkov Arena patch 0.3.3.0. 