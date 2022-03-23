Every Tunic fairy location in the Overworld

Players can find secret fairies in Tunic all over different parts of the in-game world. Some locations have one or two fairies that players can find. However, the Overworld has many different fairies, more than any other location in the game. Players may be wondering where they can find them all. Here is where players can find all the fairies in Tunic's Overworld.

Where players can find every fairy location in the Overworld in Tunic

Players are able to locate 20 different fairies in total within Tunic, and 13 of them are located in the Overworld. However, that doesn't mean that finding them all will be easy. Since fairies generally prefer to stay hidden, sometimes uncovering them can be a bit of a hassle. However, with the proper tools and the mindset to find them all, players will be able to locate all 20 fairies and claim their secret treasure.

The Abandoned House

Players of Tunic must enter their Holy Cross code based on the tapestry (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

Players are able to locate a fairy in the abandoned house. It may not seem obvious at first, but if players take a closer look at the tapestry on the wall, they will notice that it is a code for them to enter on their Holy Cross. Using the D-pad, players need to trace the pattern, ensuring that each time there is a roadblock, players should hit the corresponding direction on the D-pad twice.

Main Hall

Players of Tunic must use their Holy Cross to enter this code by the statue (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

When players of Tunic reach the statue in the Main Hall, players will notice the blue tiles that wrap around it. This is what the players must enter on their Holy Cross. Players will also notice that some of the tiles are obscured from view, so players should take note that both paths are opposite of each other. Hence, they should make the opposite inputs for each of those locations, and they should claim the fairy.

The Moss Wall

Players of Tunic have to be wary to look around the side of the wall during the Moss Wall puzzle (Image via BattleBunny)

When players come to the Moss Wall, they will notice a pattern on the wall in the moss. They should input this code into the Holy Cross, but this is not the end of the puzzle. If players continue around to the right side of the wall, they will notice a bit more of the puzzle. Once they enter all this, players will be able to claim the fairy.

Compass puzzle

Players of Tunic will need to use their compass to decipher the clues in this puzzle (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

Players can solve this puzzle by looking at their instruction booklet on the page for the Ruined Atoll. First, they should read the plaque on the compass statue. They will see a lot of random characters displayed on the screen. These are not actually random characters. Players can see a compass with the symbols for each direction in the instruction book. Players need to enter these in order for the fairy.

Flower Puzzle

Players must link all the flowers together with the Holy Cross to claim this Fairy (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

When players arrive at this location, they will notice a beautiful pink flower that stands out amongst the other flowers. This is the starting point for the Holy Cross. What players need to do is start from that point and use the Holy Cross to link all the flowers together. Once a player does this, they will be rewarded with the fairy for this area.

The Invisible Walkway Puzzle

Players will be able to input their path on the invisible walkway in order to open up the special Fairy chest (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

Underneath the bridge where players start their adventure is a special chest that is accessed by a hidden and invisible walkway. Players will be able to input the directions that they walk on this path into their Holy Cross. This will open up the secret Fairy chest and players will be able to claim their prize.

The Glowing Wall

Players can find the entrance to this fairy location under the bridge at the Old Burying Ground (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

When players enter this location underneath the bridge at the Old Burying Ground, players will notice these lights on the wall. When viewing them, they will notice that they form a pattern, which they should enter in the Holy Cross. Players need to follow the code and input it on the Holy Cross in order to claim the fairy for this location.

The Fountain Puzzle

Players will have to count the tiles in order to solve this puzzle (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

When players arrive at this location, the solution may not be obvious right from the start. However, the key to solving this puzzle lies in the amount of tiles that players can find on each side of the fountain. Players can count the number of tiles and use inputs on the Holy Cross in order to count upwards from the lowest to highest number. Completing this will grant the player this location's Fairy.

Tower Puzzle

Players should remember the path they took up the tower because it will be what they need to enter on the Holy Cross at the top (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

For this one, players need to head underneath the Ruined Atoll, and proceed to the end of the room that contains the turrets. At the end of this room, players need to enter a code on the Holy Cross to proceed into the tower. Once in the the tower, players should memorize the movements they take up the tower as this is the code to enter at the top of the tower to claim the fairy in this location.

Flower Puzzle 2

Similar to the first flower puzzle, players of Tunic should use the Holy Cross to link the flowers together (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

Similar to the other flower puzzle players did earlier, players need to link these flowers together starting with the pink flower. Once players link all of the flowers together, they will be able to claim the fairy for this Flower Puzzle.

Rotating Cube Puzzle

Players of Tunic will need to follow the movements of the cube in order to unlock the secrets of this location (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

When players head to this location, they will see a few statues, but they should look for one with a head across from one missing their head. Players should head behind the statues and go down the stairs to reach a dead end they can open with a firecracker. Players will then see this cube, whose movements they can input the on the Holy Cross in order to claim this location's fairy.

The Dark Monster Puzzle

Players of Tunic should follow the movements of this monster to solve this puzzle (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube) caption

Players of Tunic need to head into this area knowing that they need to think a bit outside the box. Players will see a few ladders, and behind them is a waterfall that they can go behind to see a chest. Players need to find a path that is obscured by darkness and when they reach the end, they will see the camera move to a monster. Players need to mirror its movements on the Holy Cross for this fairy.

Fairy Spring Puzzle

Players of Tunic will be able to claim a special fairy inside the Fairy Spring where the other fairies are collected (Image via BattleBunny/YouTube)

When players of Tunic travel to the location where the fairies gather, behind the Waterfall that can be found west of the Main Hall, they can locate a code for the Holy Cross on the wall. Like some codes before, this one is obscured from view on each side just a bit. To complete the code, players need to simply compare both sides of the code, and players will be able to collect this fairy.

