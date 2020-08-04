If you are a GTA 5 player, you must know how difficult it is to be able to afford fast cars in the game.

To help you spend your GTA dollars on cars more efficiently, we have shortlisted the fastest cars that you can get under $100K.

Top 3 fastest cars in GTA 5 under $100K

These are the fastest cars that you can get in GTA 5 below $100K:

Sabre Turbo

Sabre Turbo (Image Courtesy: GTA Base)

The looks and performance of the Sabre Turbo, which was also a part of GTA 4 and GTA: Chinatown Wars, improved significantly in GTA 5. This muscle car is powered by a 550 ci turbocharged V8 engine and is known for its heavy body and soft suspension.

Just make sure that you make soft turns around corners as it has a high chance of spinning out of control. You will not have any trouble affording it as it costs only $15000!

Phoenix

Phoenix (Image Courtesy: GTA - Wiki Fandom)

Inspired by the 1977 Pontiac Trans Am in GTA 5, the Phoenix is a two-door muscle car which has made its fair share of appearances in the GTA series.

Taking its price into consideration, this car offers great speed and good acceleration. You can choose this car if you want to take part in races. However, you would have to be careful while driving this car as its durability is not very good and it is prone to spinning out of control at high speeds.

You can steal this car from the Maze Bank Arena, Cypress Flats and East Vinewood soccer field areas.

Felon GT

Felon GT (Image Courtesy: GTA - Wiki Fandom)

If you want to indulge in some luxury in GTA 5 but do not have much money, you can buy the Felon GT. This luxury convertible tops this list as it will give you awesome speed and great acceleration in comparison to its price.

The handling of the Felon GT is also good, which automatically makes it the best car to choose if you want to run away from the cops. This can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $95000.