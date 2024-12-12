5 best heroes to duo with Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals is a highly aggressive Duelist character who can output massive damage numbers. His ability kit makes it possible for this hero to take fights against large health pool heroes like the Vanguards. His primary attack is melee so he primarily excels in close-quarter combat scenarios. However, he has a leap ability that can be used to initiate fights or retreat to safety.

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals has a burst damage ultimate ability that can deal damage to a small area directly forward. It is not a targeted ability so it can be used to dish out lethal damage against a group of enemies. Moreover, his abilities can be chained together to create isolated fights. This hero is most effective against Vanguards as he can deal percentage damage based on maximum health points.

This article will highlight the most effective heroes or villains you can pick to play with Wolverine in Marvel Rivals.

Editor’s Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 5, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Five best heroes you can duo with Wolverine in Marvel Rivals

1) Hero Hulk

Hero Hulk form of Bruce Banner in Marvel Rivals. (Image via NetEase Games)

Hulk is a high-skill-ceiling Vanguard who is a tank that offers shields, crowd control, and Team-up abilities to support Logan. Hulk is a brawler who possesses decent mobility and strong survivability options. Combining his abilities, Radioactive Lockdown, and Indestructible Guard, with Wolverine in Marvel Rival can enable various team synergies.

2) Magneto

Magneto is a strong duo for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. (Image via NetEase Games)

Magneto is a strong meta Vanguard who offers front-line support and survivability for Wolverine. Logan is all about dashing towards his prey and slicing them down with his claws. This is where Magneto's Metal Bulwark ability becomes a great combination to duo with Wolverine's engagements. Magneto's Meteor M and Mag-Cannon's abilities can also finish off targets taking a fight with Logan.

3) Black Widow

Black Widow offers long-range overwatch as a duelist. (Image via NetEase Games)

Black Widow is a ranged Duelist who can be a menacing duo for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. Since Logan needs to decrease the distance to his target and get in melee range, Agent Natasha Romanoff can assist him and the entire team by providing overwatch from long range. Her Red Room Rifle's aim-down sights mode, allows her to finish off any opponents that Wolverine leaves in a low hp.

4) Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock is a strong duo for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. (Image via NetEase Games)

Adam Warlock is one of the strongest self-sustainable Strategists who is a great duo for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals. He features strong healing abilities, damage mitigation abilities, and the power to revive Teammates.

Since Adam Warlock can reforge his soul after his body perishes, his presence can serve to be a menace on the battlefield. He is capable of keeping Wolverine alive on the battlefield while he is busy slicing targets with his claws.

5) Rocket Racoon

Rocket is an agile Strategist who provides damage-boosting abilities to his team. (Image via NetEase Games)

Rocket is a great Strategist duo for Wolverine in Marvel Rivals thanks to his revival and damage-boosting abilities. These benefit Wolverine by allowing him to make riskier plays while Rocket is alive and supporting him from the backlines. Rocket's ability to heal targets at a range allows him to be a critical factor in Wolverine's survival during matches.

Wolverine in Marvel Rivals is a unique character who is primarily picked to deal with the enemy Vanguards. His role in the game generally revolves around taking the fight at the frontlines and then retreating back for a complete reset. Moreover, his abilities can be used to drag out opponents and isolate fights. This has become a basic strategy to make it difficult for the enemy team to commit to team fights.

Wolverine is also quite durable as his kit has a regeneration ability that provides him with health when taking extreme damage. However, he is vulnerable to crowd control abilities that can bind or stun characters.

