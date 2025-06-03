FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops: All rewards and how to get them

The FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops event is around the corner, offering players a variety of exciting rewards. You can participate in it from June 4, 2025, to June 7, 2025 (before 10 AM PT or players' local time) through your Twitch account.

The FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops event celebrates the Global Final in Hangzhou, taking place from June 5, 2025, to June 7, 2025.

This article lists all the rewards of the FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops and guides you on how to get them all.

All rewards to earn from FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops

Here are all the rewards that players can earn from the FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops:

All rewards to claim from the FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops event (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Global Invitational Pack (x1): Watch live matches for 30 minutes

Watch live matches for 30 minutes Exclusive Stricker Invitational logo (x2): Watch live matches for 120 minutes

Watch live matches for 120 minutes Global Invitational Pack (x1) and Seasonal Sticker Pack (x1): Watch live matches for 240 minutes

Watch live matches for 240 minutes Global Invitational Pack (x2) and Seasonal Sticker Pack (x1): Watch live matches for 480 minutes.

Each Global Invitational Pack gives you a chance to win some Exclusive Stickers, Gold (x500), Glunite Coins (x100), and a Seasonal Sticker Pack.

How to get all the items from FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops

To receive the rewards, you must watch FragPunk matches on Twitch for the specified duration. You can choose any streamer playing the game to participate and claim these freebies. The rewards in this event are linked to your total watch time. The longer you watch, the more rewards you unlock.

Before you start watching, ensure that you have linked your FragPunk account to your Twitch account. It is crucial to do this, as your watch progress will not count otherwise.

Click on Twitch connect to link your FragPunk account with the platform (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Here’s how you can link your FragPunk account to Twitch:

Step 1: Visit the FragPunk account section by clicking on the link - FragPunk game account

Visit the FragPunk account section by clicking on the link - Step 2: Go to the Account Information tab and enter your account ID and role name.

Go to the Account Information tab and enter your account ID and role name. Step 3: Go to Connection and click on "Twitch connect."

Go to Connection and click on "Twitch connect." Step 4: Hit "Connect" and select "Authorize" to link your Twitch account.

Once you have reached your watch milestones, visit the Drops and Rewards section on Twitch to check if you have received your freebies. Once you see them, click on the Claim button to add them to your FragPunk inventory.

Keep in mind that the rewards of the FragPunk World Clash Twitch Drops event are only available for a limited time on your Twitch account. If you fail to claim them within the given timeframe, you will not receive any of the freebies.

After collecting all the rewards, launch FragPunk and check your in-game mailbox to verify that you have received all the rewards. These freebies will remain in your in-game mailbox for 30 days before they expire.

