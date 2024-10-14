FragPunk Zephyr guide: All abilities and how to play

FragPunk Zephyr is quite a formidable Lancer in-game since she can take on the role of an entry fragger. Her kit is centered around stealth and catching enemies off guard, so it is no surprise that she can go invisible and breach enemy lines to wreak havoc. Zephyr can also teleport back to a pre-set location, making her one of the fastest-moving lancers in Fragpunk.

Ad

This article will cover Fragpunk Zephyr's kit and abilities while also giving you a few pointers on how to play her.

Fragpunk Zephyr Guide: All abilities

Skill 1: Midnight Rambler

Ad

Trending

Ability Description: Enter Optical Cloaking Mode which cycles between full and semi-invisibility. Only melee weapons can be used in this mode, and it will deactivate once you equip firearms.

Zephyr gains invisibility for a limited amount of time, where she can move sneakily past enemies. This time is indicated by a bar on your screen with the white areas on the bar marking the instances where you will become semi-visible.

Also Read: Best Beginner friendly Lancers in FragPunk

Ad

The white slots in the bar mark the time when enemies will be able to briefly spot your silhouette (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Do note that you can only use your melee weapons during this state and this ability is canceled immediately if you swap to a firearm.

Ad

Skill 2: Fade Away

Zephyr's second skill (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Ability Description: Select an area where Zephyr can become fully invisible when in her Midnight Rambler state. The cloaking time is unlimited and will not be disrupted when attacked.

Ad

FragPunk Zephyr can deploy a small area around her where she gains full-on invisibility when she is in her Midnight Rambler state. Her bar will not go down as long as the field is active, meaning you can use it to distract opponents and delay their execution.

Also Read: FragPunk Kismet Guide

Skill 3: Get Back

Ad

Ability Description: Deploys a dagger beacon. Reactivate to teleport to it. This beacon can be destroyed, but it will not affect the invisibility of Midnight Rambler.

Zephyr will place a dagger in a particular place and can teleport to it once you press the skill button a second time. This teleporter point comes in handy when escaping sticky situations or falling back to a safe location after a successful flank.

How to play Fragpunk Zephyr

Zephyr can be played to either delay the enemies or as an aggressive entry fragger (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

There are a few ways to play FragPunk Zephyr. The first way is by taking advantage of her stealth-imbued kit, flanking opponents, and acting as an entry fragger.

Ad

However, the second method will make you more of a team player. You can combine Midnight Rambler and Fade Away to delay the enemy push into the site by constantly distracting them. This can be done both during defense when enemies are trying to get into the sites to plant or after the converter is planted.

Also Read: All weapons in FragPunk

Your trusty teleporter can also be used to quickly cycle between two sites in case the opponents decide to attack the site that you are not protecting. In a nutshell, playing Zephyr boils down to how imaginative you are as she can serve multiple roles in the hands of a good player.

Ad

Also check out our other FragPunk guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.