Fuse Steeled Demon Skin bundle in Apex Legends is a brand-new cosmetic introduced in the in-game shop for a limited period. The latest Fuse unlock challenges are also live in the game, and this skin is the perfect cosmetic pick for players who are getting the hang of this Legend. Fuse is Apex Legends' resident demolition expert, and with the new Legend Upgrades he has been given this season, we expect his pick rate to see a tremendous rise in the coming days.

This article will provide an in-depth review of the Fuse Steeled Demon skin bundle in the game. For a detailed brief on its price, contents, and other relevant details, read below

What is the price of Fuse Steeled Demon Skin bundle in Apex Legends

The Fuse Steeled Demon Skin bundle in Apex Legends has been priced at 3500 Apex Coins, which is estimated to be around $40.

If you plan on making Fuse your signature Legend, this is a great cosmetic to get your hands on. It's also featured with a 23% discount, providing players a steal at this price.

If you have Apex Coins saved up from the previous transactions, you can get your hands on this skin by simply purchasing the leftover coins. Below is a price breakdown of Apex Coins in the game:

Price Breakdown

1,000 Apex Coins: $9.99

$9.99 2,150 Apex Coins: $19.99

$19.99 4,350 Apex Coins: $39.99

$39.99 6,700 Apex Coins: $59.99

$59.99 11,500 Apex Coins: $99.99

What's included in the Fuse Steeled Demon Skin bundle in Apex Legends

Fuse Steeled Demon Skin bundle in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Fuse Steeled Demon Skin bundle in Apex Legends contains five unique collectible cosmetics and in-game items:

"Steeled Demon" Fuse Legendary rarity skin

Fuse Legendary rarity skin "Blue Steel" Wingman Legendary rarity skin

Wingman Legendary rarity skin "Lighting the Fuse" Epic Fuse Skydive emote

Epic Fuse Skydive emote "Flash and Smash" Epic rarity Holospray

Epic rarity Holospray "Oni Fuel" Epic rarity sticker

Unfortunately, none of these items are being sold standalone, and to get your hands on any of them, you must purchase the entire bundle for 3500 Apex Coins.

How to unlock Fuse during Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout?

Fuse is currently free to play for all players. You can permanently unlock Fuse during Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout by completing a few challenges. They are:

Play 5 matches as Fuse Survive 10 Ring Closings as Fuse Hit 10 enemies with Knuckle Clusters Deal 2500 Damage as Fuse Throw 5 grenades in 10 seconds as Fuse 5 times in any game mode

Upon completing these challenges within the prescribed unlock window, i.e., from February 27, 2024, till March 11, 2024, you can permanently unlock the Legend in your roster.

