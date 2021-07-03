Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Electro Traveler abilities, Electroculus, and more

Fans of Genshin Impact, who aren't aware of some of the old 1.7 leaks, could use a quick refresher on the Electro Traveler, Electroculus, and other notable leaks.

Genshin Impact 1.7 (also known as Genshin Impact 2.0) is shaping up to be a massive change for fans. Some leaks revisit old concepts, while others showcase completely new features that Genshin Impact fans should be aware of.

The Electro form of the Traveler will likely be obtained during the player's visit to Inazuma. Much of Inazuma has been leaked, but it hasn't been 100% revealed. That said, Genshin Impact players will still be able to read about Electro Traveler's skills, what the Electroculus does, and a few more neat details about the 1.7 update.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Electro Traveler, Electroculus, and more

The Electro Traveler's abilities and skillsets have been practically leaked in full, and will be detailed below. As for the Electroculus, its rewards and appearance are known, but its locations in Inazuma aren't.

Electro Traveler's ability details in Genshin Impact

A look at Electro Traveler's abilities

The tweet above does a good job showcasing what the Electro Traveler's abilities look like. Fortunately, details about her skillset have also been leaked and translated for Genshin Impact fans to enjoy.

The first move the Electro Traveler made in the tweet above was her Elemental Burst, Bellowing Thunder while the second move shown was her Elemental Skill, Lightning Blade.

The Traveler's Electro Elemental Burst (Image via abc64real)

Bellowing Thunder calls upon three Electro magatamas, which will knockback nearby foes and inflict Electro DMG. Not only that, but it will also deal further Electro DMG when the active party member hits a foe with Normal or Charged Attacks (once every 0.5 seconds). This effect is known as Falling Thunder.

This Elemental Burst will be great for Energy Regeneration. It lasts for 12 seconds, and it recharges between 0.8 to 1 Energy per activation.

The Electro Traveler's Elemental Skill (Image via abc64real)

The Electro Traveler's Elemental Skill is also great for Energy Regeneration. It deals Electro DMG and leaves behind something known as Abundance Amulets. Up to two will be spawned, and any future use of this Elemental Skill removes old Abundance Amulets.

If a character is near one Abundance Amulet in Genshin Impact, they will regenerate three to four Energy, whilst their Energy Recharge is increased by 20%.

Electro Traveler's Talent Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Azhdaha's Challenge can give the player some Dragon Lord's Crowns (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The Electro Traveler's Talent Ascension Materials for all talents are as follows:

Lv2: Teachings of Transience x3, 6 x Old Handguard x6, 12500 Mora

Lv3: Guide to Elegance x2, Kageuchi Handguard x3, 17500 Mora

Lv4: Guide to Elegance x4, Kageuchi Handguard x4, 25000 Mora

Lv5: Guide to Elegance x6, Kageuchi Handguard x6, 30000 Mora

Lv6: Guide to Elegance x9, Kageuchi Handguard x9, 37500 Mora

Lv7: Philosophies of Light x4, Famed Handguard x4, Dragon Lord's Crown x1, 120000 Mora

Lv8: Philosophies of Light x6, Famed Handguard x6, Dragon Lord's Crown x1, 260000 Mora

Lv9: Philosophies of Light x12, Famed Handguard x9, Dragon Lord's Crown x2, 450000 Mora

Lv10: Philosophies of Light x16, Famed Handguard x12, Dragon Lord's Crown x2, Crown of Insight x1, 700000 Mora

Some of these drops will be obtainable from Paimon's Bargains and Inazuma's Reputation System.

Electro Traveler's Passive Talents & Constellations in Genshin Impact

There is even more translated info about the Electro Traveler (Image via abc64real)

Two of Electro Traveler's Passive Talents have been translated. The first one is Thunderflash, which means that when a character in the party obtains an Abundance Amulet, the cooldown of her Elemental Skill is reduced by 1.5 seconds.

The second Passive Talent is Resounding Roar, which enhances the Energy Recharge effects from an Abundance Amulet by 10% of the Electro Traveler's own Energy Recharge stat.

Spring Harvest Thunder is their first Constellation, and it increases the number of Abundance Amulets created from two to three. Their second Constellation, Violet Vehemence, makes it so that Falling Thunder will decrease a foe's Electro RES by 15% for eight seconds.

Electro Traveler's new Constellations make her a good Burst battery (Image via miHoYo)

The Electro Traveler's third and fifth Constellations are the usual Constellations, where they increase their Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill levels by three, respectively. The maximum upgrade level is also 15 for both Constellations.

Fickle Cloudstrike is the fourth Constellation, and it makes it so that Abundance Amulets increase Energy restored by 100%, if the character collecting it has less than 35% Energy.

Their final Constellation is World-Shaker, and it makes it so that Falling Thunder's DMG is enchanced by 100% after using the move twice. Energy yield will also increase by one for the character who activates it.

Electroculus

Electroculus will be the Oculi found in Inazuma. The tweet above showcases what it looks like, so Genshin Impact players should be able to notice it as they traverse through Inazuma.

There are 180 Electroculi in total, making the Statue of the Seven's Lv2 start at 10 Electroculi and Lv10 ending at 30 Electroculi in Genshin Impact. Each level offers a progressively higher amount of Adventure EXP and Electro Sigils, while also offering 60 Primogems.

Even levels offer an Inazuma Shrine of Depths Key, while odd levels offer a Memory of Violet Flash.

Other Genshin Impact leaks

Located on the north end of Kannazuka, Pyro Hypostasis is a new boss that drops ascension materials for Yoimiya.



