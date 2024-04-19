Genshin Impact 4.6 Lyney banner release date and countdown

The 5-star Pyro character, Lyney, will be returning to Genshin Impact in version 4.6 for his first rerun banner on April 24, 2024. He will be featured alongside the Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, during the first half.

The famous Magician from the House of the Hearth is quite popular amongst fans, and those who missed out on him during his debut, now have a chance to summon him from the upcoming event wish banners. His signature weapon, The First Great Magic, will also become available during this period.

To keep track of his return, this article will list the release date and time for Lyney's rerun banner in Genshin Impact's version 4.6 for all major time zones. It will also include a universal countdown for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Lyney rerun banner release date, time and countdown

Lyney in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Lyney was the first 5-star character from the Fontaine region who made his debut in version 4.0. As a bow user, he is an excellent ranged DPS capable of dealing high Pyro damage. After nearly nine months following his release, he will finally return to the gacha banners in the upcoming update.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time remaining until Lyney releases in Genshin Impact's 4.6 update:

Lyney's rerun banner will become available to players as soon as Genshin Impact's version 4.6 goes live on April 24, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8). His 5-star bow, The First Great Magic, will also be featured on the Epitome Invocation weapon banner during this period.

Let's look at the release date and time of Lyney's banner for different time zones:

PST, UTC -7: April 23 from 3 pm to 8 pm

April 23 from 3 pm to 8 pm MST, UTC -6: April 23 from 4 pm to 9 pm

April 23 from 4 pm to 9 pm CST, UTC -5: April 23 from 5 pm to 10 pm

April 23 from 5 pm to 10 pm EST, UTC -4: April 23 from 6 pm to 11 pm

April 23 from 6 pm to 11 pm BST, UTC +1 : April 24 from 11 pm to 4 am

: April 24 from 11 pm to 4 am CEST, UTC +2: April 24 from 12 am to 5 am

April 24 from 12 am to 5 am MSK, UTC +3: April 24 from 1 am to 6 am

April 24 from 1 am to 6 am IST, UTC +5:30: April 24 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

April 24 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am CST, UTC +8: April 24 from 6 am to 11 am

April 24 from 6 am to 11 am JST, UTC +9: April 24 from 7 am to 12 pm

April 24 from 7 am to 12 pm AEST, UTC +10: April 24 from 8 am to 1 pm

April 24 from 8 am to 1 pm NZST, UTC +12: April 24 from 10 am to 3 pm

Players should note that Lyney's limited-time character banner will remain active until May 14, 2024, before the second-half banners of version 4.6 release.

