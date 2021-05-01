The Housing System is a feature unlike anything else in Genshin Impact.

Hence, there is a demand to simplify what can seem like a daunting feature at first. There are several things to take in at first regarding the new system, but it's honestly not that bad. This guide will assume that the player has done the prerequisite quest beforehand, as this is more of a simplification of the Housing System feature as opposed to how to unlock it.

The most important thing Genshin Impact players should know about the new Housing System is that players can't finish everything all at once. They will have to wait to automatically acquire new Realm Currency, just as they will have to wait for their furnishings to be crafted. Waiting is the name of the game, yet there are still some active things players can do whilst waiting.

Genshin Impact Housing System Simplified: All you need to know

The Serenitea Pot can be found within a player's "Gadgets," which is the section of inventory identifiable as a satchel with a lightning bolt over it. Once here, players should remember that the Serenitea Pot is a five-star gadget, so it should be the first one in their inventory.

Once a player uses the item, they can approach it and press the relevant button to teleport to their home (different platforms use a different button, but it will be the interaction button players often use elsewhere).

Trust Rank

Trust Rank is similar in many ways to a player's Adventure Rank. The more activities that they complete in relation to their realm, the higher their Trust Rank will be. It's also worth noting that Trust Rank automatically goes up over time when players are collecting their Realm Currency from Tubby.

If a player clicks on the Jar of Riches, they can also see how much Realm Currency they will earn over an hour. There is a storage capacity limit, so players should collect it before it reaches that limit.

To increase Adepti Energy in Genshin Impact, players will have to place more items in their home. If they have more Adepti Energy, then they can rank up faster and earn more Realm Currency.

Players with a higher Trust Rank can unlock various items. Other than the usual free Primogems Genshin Impact players love, they can also change the visual layout of the realm and unlock various blueprints for their home.

Furnishings

At first glance, creating a furnishing is a lot like alchemy in Genshin Impact, so players familiar with the latter system should have a solid understanding of how such a system works.

The main difference between the two systems is that furnishings are not created instantly (they take real-life hours to be built) and they also require different materials to be built from. Players can speed it up by using a Vial of Adeptal Seed, which can be obtained from reaching new Trust Ranks.

Furnishings are also similar (in some ways) to recipes in Genshin Impact. Players have to unlock the furnishing they're looking to build, like a player has to unlock a recipe by learning it first.

If a player wishes to collect wood, they just have to go to the overworld, find a tree and swing at it a few times. The trees won't go away, but Genshin Impact players can collect up to three pieces of wood per tree this way.

Players can also craft fabric and dyes in a similar manner to how players would create miscellaneous food (like cheese). Unlike regular furnishings, this process is instant.

Realm Depot

Genshin Impact players can buy new Realm Treasures with Realm Currency through the Realm Depot. These items require a Trust Rank for Genshin Impact players to buy them, which is fortunately listed for the player's convenience.

Realm Treasures refresh every week, so Genshin Impact players should check it at least once a week to see if they'll need an item that interests them.

Furnishings and Furnishing Blueprints can also be bought here. These items refresh much faster than the Realm Treasures do, while also not requiring a Trust Rank to purchase them. Players can also buy blueprints from furnishings shops outside of a player's designated home.

Furnishing Blueprints will typically be the better investment, as players can build as many items as they'd like out of it. Buying Furnishings outright is quicker and can save the player time, but players will only get one of them per purchase.

Building a home

Anybody familiar with The Sims series should understand how building a home works. The process is quite similar in Genshin Impact, except that players have to earn these furnishings and cannot buy them. However, placing the items is quite simple, as players just have to select it, and then a cursor will pop up indicating where they're placing it.

Time management

As some Genshin Impact players might have noticed, the new Housing System feature is all about time management. Once a player has all of the resources they need, they will have to wait to either unlock new items or to finish crafting the new items they've unlocked.

Getting more Realm Currency requires a player to wait, as it's an automatic process. If players don't wish to wait for their furnishings to be fully crafted, they can use a Vial of Adeptal Seed at any time to instantly obtain the item.