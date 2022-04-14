Genshin Impact Irodori Poetry all parts (1, 2, 3) guide

The Hues of the Violet Garden is an ongoing event in Genshin Impact and will end in less than two weeks. A major part of the gameplay is The Moon and Stars Inscribe, mostly known as Irodori Poetry, where players need to take pictures of certain items.

During the event, Mondstadt Bard Lenne and the Inazuma poet Ootoma will request Travelers to help them search for inspiration for their poetry by taking photos of Inazuma's unique landscape based on the Poetic Theme. This gameplay has three parts, and this guide will help players complete all of them.

Genshin Impact Irodori Poetry Part 1 Guide

Nostalgia Poetic Theme (Image via HoYoverse)

The first theme is Nostalgia, where players need to take pictures of the Inazuman regional specialties. All local specialties in Inazuma can be seen below.

Sea Ganoderma Onikabuto Naku Weed Dendrobium Sakura Bloom Crystal Marrow Sango Pearl Amakumo Fluorescent Fungus

Taking pictures of four items is enough, and players can continue the task by talking to the duo in Ritou. Here is the shortest route for them to complete the task.

1) Sea Ganoderma

The first photo of the theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first local specialty is Sea Ganoderma, and players can find it near a teleport waypoint in Konda Village. Teleport to the said waypoint and head north, passing the fox statue until they reach the coast. There will be multiple Sea Ganoderma there and players can choose any one of them to take a picture of.

2) Sakura Bloom

The second photo of the theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, teleport to the Byakko Plain south waypoint near the Inazuma Fishing Association, and walk forward until they approach the nearby Sakura Bloom. Then, use the Kamera to take a picture of it.

3) Dendrobium

The third photo of the theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third item is a red flower called Dendrobium, and Travelers can find one near the waypoint in Kujou Encampment. Teleport to the waypoint on an island that locates Pyro Hypostasis, and go to the back of the wrecked ship to find the said flower.

4) Onikabuto

The fourth photo for the theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final local specialty is Onikabuto, a wild bug that can often be seen latched onto a tree. Players can teleport to Tatarasuna's northeast waypoint and glide down to the bottom area. The nearest Onikabuto can be seen on a tree.

Genshin Impact Irodori Poetry Part 2 Guide

Friendship Poetic Theme (Image via HoYoverse)

The second theme for Irodori Poetry is Friendship, where Travelers need to take a photo of any animal in Inazuma. Note that this quest is not restricted to exclusive animals in Inazuma.

1) Violet Ibis

The first photo for the friendship theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first and easiest location to take a picture of is near the Statue of the Seven in Inazuma City. Teleport to the statue and turn around until you see Violet Ibis. Players don't have to approach the birds as it would startle them. Instead, they can open their Kamera and use the zoom function to take a clearer picture of the Violet Ibis from a distance.

2) Kitsune

The second photo for the friendship theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next up is a Kitsune near the teleport waypoint south of Byakko Plain. Head north until they see the Kitsune near the grass and bushes. Since this animal is docile, they won't get startled when Travelers approach them.

3) Gray Snow Cat

The third photo for the friendship theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another docile pet that is easy to take a picture of is the Gray Snow Cat in Asase Shrine of Seirai Island. Teleport to the only waypoint near the Asase Shrine and turn around until they see a small shrine near the pond, where there will be multiple cats for players to take a photo of.

4) Crab

The fourth photo for the friendship theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last animal is Crab, and players are recommended to equip Sayu in their team, so they won't be startled when Travelers approach them. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Seirai Island, and jump down the cliff near the fishing spot to find Crabs.

Genshin Impact Irodori Poetry Part 3 Guide

Parting Poetic Theme (Image via HoYoverse)

The last theme of Irodori Poetry is Parting, where Travelers need to take pictures of Mondstadt's local specialties. Similar to the first theme, there are many regional specialties in Mondstadt, and players can go to the following locations for the easiest location.

1) Valberry

The first photo for the parting theme (Image via Hoyoverse)

Teleport to the Stormbearer Mountain waypoint and head northwest to higher ground to find the fruit. Although there are enemies nearby, players can generally kill them off quickly as they are only Hilichurls.

2) Small Lamp Grass

The second photo for the parting theme (Image via Hoyoverse)

The second and third local specialties can be found in the same location. Players must teleport to the waypoint in Wolvendom and turn around to find Small Lamp Grass.

3) Calla Lily

The third photo for the parting theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the previous location, head west into a small body of water to take a picture of Calla Lily. There are Slimes in the pond nearby, but nothing that most players can't deal with.

4) Windwheel

The fourth photo for the parting theme (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final and easiest local specialty in Mondstadt is the Windwheel flower near the Statue of the Seven near the Dawn Winery. After teleporting, players will be surrounded by the said flowers, and they can choose which flowers they want to take a picture of.

Every time Travelers finish taking four pictures of each theme, they must talk to Lenne and Ootoma to complete the task by picking the last stanza for the poem. Once that is done, the theme will be considered complete, and they can claim their Primogems and other rewards from the event page.

