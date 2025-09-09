Genshin Impact Lauma voicelines about other characters

Lauma is the latest 5-star character in Genshin Impact, who was released during the Phase 1 banners of the Luna I version. She is from the Frostmoon Scions faction, residents of the Hiisi Island area of the Nod-Krai region. She has various voicelines for some highly anticipated characters, such as Flins, Nefer, Kuutar, and Varka, among others.However, players must first complete the Elegy of Dust and Lamplight Archon Quest(AQ), introduced in the Luna I version, to unlock these voicelines. On that note, this article lists Lauma's voicelines about various characters in the Genshin Impact Luna I update.Also read - Genshin Impact Luna I first phase banners: All characters and weapons revealedLauma's voicelines about Ineffa, Aino, Flins, Nefer, Varka, Kuutar, and other characters in Genshin ImpactAbout IneffaIneffa (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;It's not unusual to come across prosthetically augmented people in Nod-Krai, but a wholly mechanical person from the inside out is quite a different story... And yet, she has far more humanity than many of the errant souls out there. She's gentle, kind, and full of curiosity. You could say she's as human as can be.&quot;In this voice-over, Lauma praises Ineffa for exhibiting more human qualities than most people in the Nod-Krai region, despite being a mechanical robot. She also says that Ineffa is a gentle and kind person.Also read: Best Ineffa teams in Genshin ImpactAbout Aino&quot;She is a very precocious child, but fate has not given her an easy ride. Her inventions have helped many people - Nod-Krai should feel honored to count her as one of their own. If she ever wished to come and live with the Frostmoon Scions, I would make sure that all her nutritional needs are met, starting with plenty of fresh fruit, vegetables, and spring water.&quot;Lauma says that Aino has achieved a lot, mainly due to her numerous inventions, which have greatly benefited many people in the Nod-Krai region. Lauma would be happy if Aino wants to stay with the Frostmoon Scions faction, and mentions that she will take care of all of Aino's nutritional needs during her time at Hiisi Island.Also read - Aino VA in Genshin Impact: English, Japanese, and other official voice actorsAbout FlinsFlins (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;He comes as very polite and courteous, but for some reason, the animals seem to fear him... I will keep my guard up around him - but since I barely know him and have no evidence of wrongdoing, I will also reserve judgement. Whenever he passes by the Frostmoon Enclave, I will share some of the daily harvest with him... What? His name's too long, but otherwise, he's fine..? Uh... Are you sure?&quot;During her brief encounters with Flins, Lauma is cautious about him, since the animals seem to fear him. However, having no information about him, she doesn't judge him for this and still shares some of her daily harvest whenever he passes by the Frostmoon Enclave area.Also read - Genshin Impact Flins release date, time, and countdownAbout NeferNefer (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;Clearly we are different people with different ways of doing things, but I have never taken that to mean that we cannot get along. No matter what, the light of the moon will always fall favorably upon her.&quot;Despite not agreeing with the methods by which Nefer performs specific tasks, Lauma does not dislike her. She still wishes Nefer good luck, saying that the light of the moon will always fall favorably upon her.Also read - Nefer VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable worksAbout JahodaJahoda (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;I didn't know much about her before we partnered up to infiltrate the Experimental Design Bureau - only that she worked for the Curatorium of Secrets as Nefer's trusted assistant. It can't be easy, being caught between Nefer on the one hand, and all manner of clients on the other. I've always wished I could show her some proper Frostmoon Scions hospitality one day... Heh, I'm also a little curious to know what Nefer has said to her about me.&quot;Lauma mentions that Jahoda works at the Curatorium of Secrets as Nefer's trusted assistant and takes up all manner of jobs and clients. She also mentions that she wants to treat Jahoda to proper hospitality from the Frostmoon Scions faction and wants to learn what Nefer thinks about her from Jahoda.Also read - Jahoda VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable rolesAbout VarkaVarka (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;As cosmopoiltan as Nod-krai may be, it's rare to see an outsider integrate as readily as he has. There is a natural warmth to the way he treats people, which I highly admire. I remember the first time we met, he was full of praise for the Frostmoon Scions' delicious food... Oddly enough I don't recall ever having shared any food with him, and yet I still believe he was being sincere.&quot;Lauma discusses some of the admirable qualities of Varka, the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, and notes that he can easily integrate himself with anyone from the Nod-Krai region. She also mentions that he has a special way of treating people, which she highly admires.Also read - Genshin Impact: Who is Varka from the Knights of Favonius?About KuutarKuutar, also known as Columbina (Image via HoYoverse)&quot;No one teaches a new born God how to live in harmony with their followers. She must have had a very difficult past... In the hopes of achieving some sort of reconciliation, I made a request of her that must have seemed a little rude. She claims that she prefers living alone, but I still dream of a day that Kuutar and the Frostmoon Scions, the moon and her believers, can come together and share a toast.&quot;During Act 1 of the Song of the Welkin Moon AQ, Lauma introduces Kuutar as the Moon Goddess and Moon Maiden who guides them. Travelers will also meet with Columbina during the story, who is known by her other name, Kuutar.In this voice-over, she provides some information about Columbina and mentions that the latter prefers living alone. However, Lauma says that she still dreams of a day when the Frostmoon Scions and their God, Kuutar, can live together and share a toast.Also read - Columbina in Genshin Impact: Everything we know so far