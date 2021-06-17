Genshin Impact leaks: Gorou, Electro traveler skills, Yoimiya gameplay, and more

There are many Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks to cover regarding Gorou, the Electro Traveler's skills, Yoimiya gameplay, and even more details.

The Genshin Impact leaking community has uncovered a lot of details about the game in the upcoming 2.0 update. For those that aren't aware, 2.0 is the next update, so there won't be a 1.7, 1.8, etc. That said, there is a surprisingly large amount of content leaked for the 2.0 update, meaning that the following info isn't even close to all of it.

Some Genshin Impact fans are anticipating the 2.0 update to be one of the biggest and most hype-inducing ones released in the game's short history. A whole new region in Inazuma means that there will be a whole new cast of Inazuma-based characters, as well as the Traveler gaining a new element to use.

This article will cover some parts of the recent Genshin Impact leaks, particularly about Gorou, the Electro Traveler's skills, and Yoimiya gameplay.

Genshin Impact leaks: Gorou, Electro Traveler, Yoimiya, and more details

[2.0 Render] - Gorou, Geo Bow (Rarity Unknown)

Custom render with "Dreams of Dragonfell".



The above tweet showcases Gorou's model and the fact that he's planned to be a Geo Bow user. Assuming he doesn't go the way Albedo did (as a Geo Bow user who changed weapons later in development), this would mean that Gorou would be the first Geo Bow user in all of Genshin Impact.

It's unknown what species Gorou is supposed to be in Genshin Impact, but his fox-like design has already attracted a lot of fans. This tweet also depicts Dreams of Dragonfell, a currently unreleased bow, and the fact that he's part of the resistance in Inazuma.

More Gorou info

One of Kazuha's voicelines references Gorou (Image via miHoYo)

One of Kazuha's voicelines gives a good look at Gorou's character:

"When I was a wanted man, the resistance gave me a lot of help. The time I spent with Gorou was brief, but he left a deep impression on me. He's the type of person who says whatever's on his mind. He shares the highs and lows of his subordinates, and is never afraid to draw his sword for the sake of a friend. That's the kind of person I can really get along with."

As there's nothing to indicate that Kazuha is a liar or a poor judge of character, it's safe to assume that Gorou is a good person for all intents and purposes. He is a bow user, but "draw his sword" is a phrase used to indicate his willingness to fight for a friend, and not his weapon of choice.

Electro Traveler skills in Genshin Impact

A look at Electro Traveler's abilities

As most of the Electro Traveler's skills are in Chinese, they won't be named here due to the translations being unofficial. Nonetheless, players can still see what they look like and what they do in-game.

Their regular attacks are nothing special like other Traveler kits are, but their Elemental Skill and Burst are noticeably different. Their Elemental Skill is a slash that sends out three lightning bolts forward. It will deal Electro DMG and leave up to two magatamas (three when C1), which will regenerate Elemental Energy and increase Elemental Energy Recharge.

The Electro Traveler's Elemental Burst summons lightning around the character, which will knock back nearby foes whilst dealing Electro DMG. It will also make Normal and Charged Attacks summon something known as Thunderstrikes, which will deal Electro DMG and generate energy particles for the player to pick up. These thunderstrikes can only be summoned once every 0.5 seconds.

Electro Traveler Constellations in Genshin Impact

The Electro Travelers in Genshin Impact (Image via LUISANTONIO pro)

The Traveler's first Constellation increases the amount of magatama created in their Elemental Skill from two magatamas to three magatamas.

Their second Constellation makes it so their Elemental Burst's Thunderstrikes will decrease an opponent's Electro Res by 15% for eight seconds.

As usual in Genshin Impact, the third and fifth Constellations increase the Traveler's Elemental Burst and Elemental Skill's level by three, whilst also making the max level 15.

A lot has been leaked about the Electro Traveler (Image via lumie_lumie)

Their fourth Constellation makes it so when a character picks up a magatama created by the Traveler's Elemental Skill, their Energy Regeneration will increase by 100% if that character's Elemental Energy is below 35%.

Finally, the Electro Traveler's final Constellation in Genshin Impact will make it so that every time the Elemental Burst triggers two Thunderstrikes, the damage of the next Thunderstrike will increase by 100% and allow the current character to regenerate an additional one Elemental Energy.

Yoimiya details

Yoimiya's animations and skillset have been leaked more in depth compared to the two characters above. She is a five-star Pyro Bow user, and her animations are far more flashy and explosive than Amber's (understandably so). The older article found here goes in-depth about all of what's been revealed of Yoimiya in Genshin Impact, but some points will be summed up quickly below.

She has a charged attack mechanic where additional Kindling Arrows can be shot the longer she holds it, with a maximum of three additional arrows being shot this way. Her Elemental Skill is a useful attack steroid, which essentially beefs up all of her basic attacks into Pyro DMG, but it will vanish after 10 seconds or if she's swapped out.

Finally, Yoimiya's Elemental Burst is a brief series of fireworks explosions that will mark an enemy with Aurorous Blaze, which will last for 10 seconds. This marking will deal Pyro AOE DMG if another party member attacks that foe. If that foe is defeated and the mark is still active, it will be transferred to a nearby foe.

Minor update in the leaking community

Recently, a prominent leaker known as Uncle Truly was caught by miHoYo. It means that they won't be leaking any more info about the game. His BiliBili videos will also be taken down by miHoYo, given that he wasn't supposed to leak the info in the first place.

Although it is unfortunate for some Genshin Impact fans to lose a leaker who has revealed a lot about Genshin Impact recently, the leaking community is surprisingly vast, so players will still readily be able to get their Genshin Impact leaks from another source.

