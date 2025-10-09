Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete A Fox in Monk’s Clothing side quest

A Fox in Monk’s Clothing side quest in Ghost of Yotei reveals the dark trickery of the Nine Tails outlaw group, who use a false monk to lure innocent travellers into deadly ambushes.

Read on to learn more on how to start and complete A Fox in Monk’s Clothing side quest efficiently and uncover the truth behind the imposter monk’s scheme.

Getting started with A Fox in Monk’s Clothing side quest in Ghost of Yotei

To begin this side quest, you need to travel to a specific location in Teshio Ridge. Here’s how to get started:

Head to Bifuka Sake House, Teshio Ridge

Begin your journey by spawning at the Bifuka Sake House. Near the campfire outside, you’ll notice a distressed monk calling for aid.

Begin your journey into the A Fox in Monk’s Clothing side quest by spawning at the Bifuka Sake House (Image via Sucker Punch || ZaFrostPet on YouTube)

Speak with the monk

The monk explains that a man dressed in sacred robes has been deceiving travellers, working secretly with the Nine Tails group. Fearing for his own safety and desperate to protect innocent lives, he pleads for your protection.

Speak to the monk before starting the quest (Image via Sucker Punch || ZaFrostPet on YouTube)

Accept the mission

Choose Accept Job to begin the side quest. From here, your role shifts from wanderer to protector as you accompany the monk on a mission to expose the imposter.

Completing A Fox in Monk’s Clothing side quest in Ghost of Yotei

Escort the monk to the imposter’s hideout

The monk will lead you to a secluded cottage believed to be the imposter’s home. Halfway through your journey, the Nine Tails ambush your path. Protect the monk and eliminate the enemies before continuing. Once safe, resume your ride towards the cottage.

The monk will lead you to a secluded cottage believed to be the imposter’s home in A Fox in Monk’s Clothing side quest (Image via Sucker Punch || ZaFrostPet on YouTube)

Search the imposter’s cottage for clues

Upon entering the house, explore and examine the scattered belongings to uncover hints about the imposter’s whereabouts. The search reveals a set of fresh footprints leading towards the Crimson Forest.

The search in A Fox in Monk’s Clothing side quest reveals a set of fresh footprints leading towards the Crimson Forest (Image via Sucker Punch || ZaFrostPet on YouTube)

Follow the trail to the Crimson Forest

Accompany the monk through the terrain, where the Nine Tails strike again. Stay alert and clear all enemies while ensuring the monk’s safety. Once the area is secure, continue your pursuit deeper into the terrain.

Locate the imposter at the Traveller’s Rest

As you reach the Traveller’s Rest area, you’ll spot the imposter monk by a campfire below. He appears calm, but the area is surrounded by hidden Nine Tails soldiers waiting to ambush any approaching travellers.

The area is surrounded by hidden Nine Tails waiting to ambush any approaching travelers (Image via Sucker Punch || ZaFrostPet on YouTube)

Clear the area silently

Use stealth to eliminate the lurking outlaws one by one. Take advantage of the surroundings and terrain to approach unseen. Once the ambushers are dealt with, confront the imposter.

Confront the imposter monk

During the confrontation, the man confesses that he was forced by the Nine Tails to serve as bait. At this stage, you’re given two moral choices:

Compel him to atone: Make him stay and help travelers instead of deceiving them.

Banish him from the land: Allow him to leave, ensuring he never endangers travellers again.

You’re given two moral choices at the end of the A Fox in Monk’s Clothing side quest (Image via Sucker Punch || ZaFrostPet on YouTube)

The choice is yours, allowing you to roleplay based on your own sense of justice.

That's everything you need to know to complete A Fox in Monk's Clothing side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

