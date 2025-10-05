Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Oni's Breath Inn side quest

The Oni's Breath Inn side quest in Ghost of Yotei is one of the earliest optional tales you’ll encounter in Ishikari Plain. It starts quietly, with Atsu slipping into an inn run by Oni Raiders to dig up information on the Yotei Six, but it quickly escalates into riddles, betrayal, and a brutal brawl. Clearing this quest also unlocks a unique mask vendor, giving Atsu more disguise options as you advance.

Ad

Here is a guide to complete the Oni's Breath Inn side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Oni's Breath Inn side quest walkthrough in Ghost of Yotei

You can take on Oni's Breath Inn side quest shortly after reaching Ishikari Plain in the main tale, The Oni. The inn itself is tucked away in Urara Forest, toward the southeastern corner of the region. If you ride east through Ishikari Fork starting from Ishikari Market, you’ll find the landmark easily.

Ad

Trending

Location for Oni's Breath Inn side quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

At the doors of Oni’s Breath Inn, an NPC guard stops Atsu in her tracks. He won’t let her in unless she’s wearing a mask. Any mask will do, as there’s no specific one tied to this mission. If Atsu somehow doesn’t have one yet, masks can be bought directly from Ishikari Market, which isn’t far from the location.

Ad

Before heading inside, you’ll notice a few ronin milling about outside the inn. One of them offers a 200 Coin fistfight wager, which you can choose to take or skip. The rest don’t give much more than flavor dialogue. Once Atsu’s face is covered, she can finally step inside.

Also read: Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Spirits of Teshio Ridge quest (The Kitsune)

Gathering information with riddles

Ad

Inside, Oni’s Breath Inn is crowded and buzzing. The person to focus on sits at a table wearing a Golden mask. Approach him, and Atsu gets drawn into a drinking contest mixed with riddles. Each correct answer forces the Oni Raider to drink, slowly loosening his tongue and revealing the information Atsu needs.

The riddle game awaits in Oni's Breath Inn side quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Here are the riddles and their correct answers:

Ad

Riddle 1: “Feed me and I live. Quench my thirst and I die.”

“Feed me and I live. Quench my thirst and I die.” Answer: Fire

Fire Riddle 2: “I have eyes when I have company. I am blind when I am alone.”

“I have eyes when I have company. I am blind when I am alone.” Answer: Mask

Mask Riddle 3: “I am real within you. I am but a story around you.”

“I am real within you. I am but a story around you.” Answer: Demon

Once all three are answered, the Oni Raider drunkenly lets slip that one of the Yotei Six is hiding somewhere in the Yotei Grasslands. But the moment the truth comes out, the mood shifts. The Oni recognize Atsu as the Onryo, and what was a riddle game turns into an ambush.

Ad

Fighting your way out of Oni’s Breath Inn

Time your attack and defence in Oni's Breath Inn side quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The confrontation spills outside, starting with the golden-masked Raider in a direct standoff. Defeat him first, then brace for the rest.

Ad

Key threats to watch out for:

Heavy club wielder: His swings are devastating and cannot be parried. You’ll see a red glint before each strike, so dodge immediately instead of trying to block. Taking him out early is a priority.

His swings are devastating and cannot be parried. You’ll see a before each strike, so dodge immediately instead of trying to block. Taking him out early is a priority. Ranged archer: One enemy hangs back and peppers arrows at Atsu during the fight. Closing the gap quickly or using cover makes this much easier.

One enemy hangs back and peppers arrows at Atsu during the fight. Closing the gap quickly or using cover makes this much easier. Standard Raiders: These fighters are less threatening, but they’ll swarm if ignored. Kunai and quick strikes help thin them out.

Ad

Tools like the Scorch Bomb (from The Bomb Maker quest) are perfect here for clearing groups, especially when enemies cluster near the inn’s entrance. If Atsu’s Onryo’s Howl is charged, triggering it with L3 + R3 can swing the fight in her favor, staggering and damaging everyone nearby.

Once every Raider is defeated, the battle ends, and the inn is cleared.

Check out more guides on the game from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.