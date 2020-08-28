GTA 3 Cheat Codes for PC: Money, armour, and health cheats

GTA III was truly the game that put the GTA franchise on the map as well established Rockstar as a force to be reckoned with in the game industry. The game truly revolutionized the open-world genre. It also paved the way for several other titles.

The moody world of Liberty City was one that players felt was going to be more of a drag. However, Rockstar dispelled that notion fairly quickly with a world that felt inviting and, daresay, even fun.

The players were afforded plenty of ways through which they could mix things up slightly in GTA III. It gave them the opportunity to make the game world more ridiculous. One such way was through cheat codes.

Rockstar made it a point to make full use of cheat codes and allow players to experiment with the game in several ways. The incorporation of these cheat codes set the tone for future games to live up to.

Here are all the cheat codes that the players can use in GTA III on PC.

GTA 3 Cheat Codes for PC

Health, Armour, and Money Cheats:

GUNSGUNSGUNS = Weapon Cheat

IFIWEREARICHMAN = Money Cheat

GESUNDHEIT = Health Cheat

TURTOISE (or TORTOISE, in 1.1) = Armor Cheat

Weather Cheats:

SKINCANCERFORME = Nice Weather

ILiKESCOTLAND = Fog Thickness Level 1

ILOVESCOTLAND = Fog Thickness Level 2

PEASOUP = Fog Thickness Level 3

Advertisement

NPC Cheats:

ITSALLGOINGMAAAD = Crazy Peds

NOBODYLIKESME = Peds Want To Kill You

WEAPONSFORALL = Peds Pack Heat (Carry Weapons)

Gameplay Modifiers and Other Cheats

MOREPOLICEPLEASE = Wanted Level Up

NOPOLICEPLEASE = Wanted Level Down

GIVEUSATANK = Spawn A Tank

CHITTYCHITTYBB = Flying Cars

ANICESETOFWHEELS = See-Thru Cars

CORNERSLIKEMAD = Better Driving Code

TIMEFLIESWHENYOU = Fast Gameplay

ILIKEDRESSINGUP = Change Character

BANGBANGBANG = Blow Up Cars Around You

Also read: GTA 6 Map: 3 changes to map design that Rockstar Games could make.