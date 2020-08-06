The GTA franchise has produced some of the best open-world games in the last two decades and has established as the industry juggernaut it is today. The games have been hugely successful, and their unique satire and humor have become a Rockstar Games signature.

GTA IV was a massive left-turn for the developers, as instead of choosing to go down the beaten path, Rockstar decided to switch things up after GTA San Andreas.

The game was a much more grim and grounded entry in the GTA franchise than any of its predecessors. GTA IV not only relayed a sense of groundedness in terms of story, but also through gameplay.

Driving controls were tweaked to feel more like a simulation experience, rather than the arcade-style the franchise has followed for years. The character of Niko Bellic wasn't a pompous gangster with dreams of ruling a city, but rather a tormented ex-soldier trying to ensure his survival and that of his cousin.

Also Read: 5 best open-world games for 2GB RAM PC.

GTA 4 Size on PC

GTA IV is available on steam as 'GTA IV: The Complete Edition,' and it includes the two exceptional expansions to the game: The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Dammned.

The DLCs were dubbed as 'GTA IV: Episodes from Liberty City', and are good enough to be standalone titles in the GTA franchise. The Complete Edition is a must-have for GTA fans as it offers a lot of value.

Advertisement

The size for the game comes up to be around 32GB on the hard drive. It was considered quite huge when it was released. However, it is still modest as compared to the games of today.

GTA IV is one of the most divisive games in the series, but it has developed a very vocal cult following over the years.

Also Read: The Last of Us Part II Analysis