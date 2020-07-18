GTA 5 Android APK download: All you need to know

GTA 5 is one of the most sought-after games from the renowned GTA series. The game is very popular courtesy of its engaging storyline, combined with a vast open-world and an online mode. In the story mode, players control the protagonists – Trevor, Michael and Franklin, while in the online mode, they get to create their own characters.

With the rise of mobile gaming, Rockstar Games didn’t miss the opportunity and ported several older games from the series onto Android as well as iOS devices. These games have become extremely popular among players. and many have been wondering whether GTA 5 is available on Androids as well. But Rockstar hasn’t ported any game from the HD Era of the series, starting with GTA 4.

The following games are available on Google Play Store for players to purchase and download:

GTA 3

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

GTA 5 Android APK: Real or fake?

There are several websites and videos that claim to provide players with download links to the popular game on Android. However, it is important to note that Rockstar Games hasn’t ported GTA 5 onto Android and iOS. Hence, most of these videos and websites claiming to provide such links are illegitimate.

Since the game is not officially released, downloading these versions might pose a risk to the security of the device and can also be harmful to it. Moreover, these versions also are unstable, since porting a game of this size on to a mobile phone is quite a difficult task.

Hence it is recommended to stay away from such APKs, since they are likely to be fake. Players should only download the game from Google Play Store, in turn supporting the developers of the game. Doing anything else would be termed as illegal and cheating, and could result in bans for the player, account and device.