GTA 5 is one of the finest games ever made in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It features enchanting gameplay, an engaging storyline, remarkable characters, an enormous open world and an exquisite online mode.

Players are given control over three protagonists – Michael, Trevor and Franklin. In the online mode, users also have an option to create their own character.

Even though the game is almost seven years old, it is still extremely popular among players. It is so popular that several websites and videos even claim to provide players with a download link of the APK and OBB files of the game.

GTA 5 APK download for android mobile: Is it legal?

It is essential to note that Rockstar Games had ported several older games from the GTA series to cater to the needs of the growing mobile audience. The games that were ported include:

GTA 3

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

However, GTA 4 and GTA 5 were not ported for the mobile platform. Hence websites that claim to provide the player with the download link of the APK and OBB files of GTA 5 are likely illegitimate and fake since it isn’t officially available for the Android platform.

Any such APK is either a mod of the older games or is entirely fake. Moreover, downloading these counterfeit APKs could be harmful to your device since they might contain malware.

The stability of such fake APKs is also uncertain, since porting a huge game like GTA 5 on mobile devices- which have limited processing power- is not an easy job.

Hence, all such APKs are fake, and players should not waste their time looking for them.