GTA 5 has perfected driving and strikes a perfect balance between acceleration and stability, giving the player an amazing feel while driving in the game.

The popular game has also added plenty of special features to its cars, helping to optimise their performance and allowing players to enjoy the driving experience to the fullest.

One such special feature that’s available in some cars in GTA 5 is the double-clutch. The double-clutch is a feature that allows you to speed your car way beyond its allowed acceleration. If you’re not sure how to use the double-clutch in GTA, you can learn about it here.

GTA: 5 best cars that can double-clutch

#1 Banshee 900R

Image Courtesy - GTA Wiki

If only all supercars could be as perfect as the Banshee 900R in GTA 5. With a sleek body and the perfect aesthetics, Banshee is the perfect car to double-clutch with. The new version of the car in GTA Online has even better speed and acceleration, and you can amp that up even further by using the double-clutch.

#2 Imponte Dukes

Image Courtesy - GTA Wiki

The Imponte Dukes is a stylish muscle car in GTA 5 and is one of the easiest cars to shift into a double-clutch. It is charged by a hefty engine and a powerful gearbox as well as a pretty high horsepower. Moreover, its high top speed is already good enough for racing. Add the double-clutch and this car would be unstoppable.

Advertisement

#3 Mamba

Image Courtesy - GTA Wiki

If we could describe the Mamba in a word, it would be classy. This GTA car has pretty decent features. Equipped with a powerful V8 engine, it has extreme strength and can speed up to a very high notch. Of course, the double-clutch can be used to boost the speed even further.

#4 Comet

Image Courtesy - GTA Wiki

The Comet is a reliable car. With great handling and control, it is one of the best cars to use the double-clutch with. It is designed to handle greater speeds and once you switch into that nitro speed, you will thank your stars that you have a Comet with you.

#5 Coquette Classic

Image Courtesy - GTA Wiki

Thanks to the great V8 engine, the Coquette Classic in GTA 5 has amazing top speed and smooth acceleration. A car that’s also easy on the eyes, the Classic is a good car to try the double-clutch with. Since the car is fast enough on its own, the double-clutch will help you achieve even higher speeds.