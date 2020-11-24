GTA 5: Best survival mods for the game in 2020

GTA 5 has secured its place in the annals of gaming history as one of the most resilient games of all time.

At this point, the game is nearly 7 years old and has survived 3 console generations, initially released for the PS2 and now set for a release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

One of the many reasons why the game has been so popular with PC fans is the excellent modding community. GTA modders, for the longest time, have kept the game alive by introducing brilliant mods of all genres and types to keep things interesting.

GTA 5 feels significantly different with the use of these mods and gives players an incentive to dive back into the game and explore it in a completely different way.

To make the game feel more realistic with a few survival elements in it, players can make use of these excellent survival-style mods in GTA 5.

Best survival mods for GTA 5 in 2020

1) Basic Needs ModPack

This mod makes the game feel significantly more like an RPG, with the player having to take care of every need of the character, such as sleep, food, water, etc.

This also adds functioning in-game restaurants that players can get food from as well as an Inventory akin to the one seen in GTA Online.

This not only makes the game a little more challenging than before, but it also helps with the immersion as players must take care of the needs of the character as well as cause mayhem and destruction in Los Santos.

Download Link

2) Simple Zombies

This is, by far, the most significant change that players can make to GTA 5's experience as it not only adds zombies but plenty of other survival elements as well. Players must tend to their camp and its needs to make sure they are well-stocked to survive the undead apocalypse.

The mod is extremely well-designed and contains a ton of gameplay elements that pretty much change the entire game experience.

Combating zombies is all well and good, but it is the camp management system and all the survival elements that take this mod to another level entirely.

Download Link

3) SoB's Extreme Difficulty Health Realism

Rather than adding new gameplay elements or options, this mod takes what is already present in the game and makes it more meaningful. With this mod, bullet impact will make a difference as the player simply won't be able to sprint through a barrage of gunfire.

The player character will take realistic damage depending on the location of impact and will react accordingly. This adds a ton of challenges to GTA 5 and makes it feel that much more authentic and immersive.

Download Link

4) GTA RPG

The GTA franchise has been borrowing elements from the RPG genre for a very long time, and this mod goes a step further and makes Grand Theft Auto 5 a proper RPG, with fantastic results.

The game adds a lot to the game with elements such as:

Dynamic cutscenes.

Skill trees for weapons.

Car mod skill trees.

Rich character-driven storyline.

Additional minigames, e.g. survival.

Download Link

5) Realism Dispatch Enhanced

The police in GTA 5 are like pawns that can be pushed around to the player's liking more than strong opposing forces to the player. This mod certainly ramps up the challenge by giving the police more tools and expertise to deal with the player.

The player must now actually be wary of the police instead of committing robberies and crimes in broad daylight. This mod is perfect for players who are looking for a tougher challenge in the world of GTA 5.

Download Link