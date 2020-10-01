GTA 5 Cheat Codes: How to spawn a bike

A large part of the GTA experience boils down to the vast collection of vehicles in the game. The title should be a dead giveaway to the origins of the franchise as it separated itself from the herd of similar games back in the day by allowing players to steal cars and other vehicles.

Therefore, at the very heart of a GTA game is always the vehicles. The inclusion of a large variety of cars has always been appreciated by GTA fans. The game isn't satisfied with simply giving players cars of all shapes and sizes but it also offers players bikes, tanks, helicopters and other military vehicles.

While GTA 5 doesn't allow players to spawn a sports bike using cheat codes, a dirt bike can be made available through cheat codes.

GTA 5 Cheat Code for Dirt Bike

In order to enter cheat codes on PC, players must access the console in GTA 5. The console can be brought up by simply pressing the "~" key on the keyboard. Players can then enter the cheat codes to activate them.

On consoles (PS3/PS4 or Xbox), players can simply input the cheat codes while in the game.

Xbox 360/Xbox One: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB PS3/PS4: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 PC: OFFROAD

OFFROAD Cell Phone: 1-999-633-7623

Using this cheat code will allow players to spawn a Sanchez at their location at any point in the game. The Sanchez is an extremely versatile dirt bike that moves as fast on rough surfaces as it does on the blacktop.

Rockstar Games and the GTA franchise are the last of the few AAA titles to still incorporate cheat codes in their games. Earlier, shipping a game without cheat codes seemed almost blasphemous but the industry has moved away from the practice since.